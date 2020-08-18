OMAK - Smoke was the constant in Okanogan and Ferry counties’ residents’ lives during the August 2015 Hellstorm.
Smoke filled the landscape. It filtered into homes and cars. It stung people’s eyes, and made their noses and throats raw and scratchy. Visibility often was down to just a couple blocks.
Behind the smoke lurked flames - boiling, spotting, racing across the miles - often closer than people wanted to believe. Many of those in the valleys never saw the flames, but knew they were out there. For others, fire was an all-too-constant companion.
The fires leveled dozens of homes, burned fences and barns, led to road closures and forced evacuations. Road closures were widespread. Highways 97, 20, 153, 155 all were closed at various times.
On Aug. 14,, 2015, “we had five highways to close in a 45-minute period,” state Department of Transportation Assistant Regional Administrator Dave Bierschbach said during the Chelan Complex blowup, which preceded the Okanogan Complex. “That had never happened before.”
Six days later, department crews had to close three sections of state Highway 20 between Newhalem and Aeneas Valley all at once, also a first.
Even though Okanogan County is the largest in Washington - one of the school districts, Tonasket, is larger than some East Coast states - it’s a close-knit place. As with the 2014 Carlton Complex fire, everyone knew someone whose home burned.
Ash fell for days. The wind howled. One errant ember would set off a new fire. Yards and parking lots were littered with large pieces of paper-thin burnt debris, with some as big as two 50-cent coins placed side by side, and charred pine needles.
A rural Okanogan resident, who had fire on the hillside right behind his home, reported an eight-inch chunk of burnt tree limb landing in his yard from the steep hillside above.
Volunteer firefighters worked, day upon day, to save their neighbors’ homes - and sometimes their own. They caught quick naps here and there, then went on the fire line again. Sometimes they had to repair broken-down trucks on the spot or run to town fore replacement parts.
There are 16 fire districts in Okanogan County. All were called out within the first week of the fires. People who listened to emergency scanners could hear the same volunteer fire units on the radio for days on end.
