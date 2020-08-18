WENATCHEE - Three firefighters who died while fighting the Twisp River Fire are remembered as men who loved the outdoors and had a passion for battling wildfires that threatened the lands they loved.
Richard “Rick” Wheeler, 31, Andrew Zajac, 26, and Thomas Nelson Zbyszewski, 20, died Aug. 19 when their U.S. Forest Service truck overturned and then was overcome by fire.
A fourth member of the crew, Daniel Lyon, 25, Puyallup, crawled from the truck and scrambled back to the road. He was severely burned and spent several months in the burn unit of Harborview Medical Center, Seattle.
In a separate incident the same day, state Department of Natural Resources firefighters Donald Smith and Reed Callis, and contractor Cutter Rains were injured when they were caught farther up the road and had to ride out the firestorm in emergency shelters.
Wheeler, Zajack and Zbyszewski were honored during a formal memorial Aug. 30, 2015, in Wenatchee. The service was preceded by a procession of dozens of emergency vehicles that wound its way from Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest headquarters through downtown and to Town Toyota Center for the service that drew hundreds of mourners from all over the country.
There, each vehicle passed under a giant American flag held aloft on the crossed ladders of two fire trucks. Two rows of uniformed police and firefighters stood at attention, saluting as families of the firefighters passed in stretch limousines.
Crews came from departments throughout north central and eastern Washington, western Washington and as far away as Centennial, Colo., and Polson, Mont.
The formal ceremony featured scores of uniformed firefighters and law enforcement officers as an honor guard, and bagpipe and drum music by the Washington State Fire Service and Law Enforcement Mass Band.
Then-Forest Service Chief Tom Tidwell offered “my sincerest condolences” on behalf of the agency. “I didn’t know them, but I know the kind of men they were.”
The three cared for the land, community and others, and strived to be more than themselves, he said.
“They were the kind of people who want to make a difference,” he said.
“There are no words that will take away your loss,” he told the families. “We will never forget.”
Washington first lady Trudi Inslee, representing Gov. Jay Inslee, presented each family with a state flag. Gov. Inslee was out of the country on a trade-related trip to Japan and Korea.
The Twisp River Fire was at first reported to be lightning-caused, but a DNR investigation concluded the blaze was caused by a tree branch rubbing on an electrical line.
The fire burned several homes and other buildings, burned east toward Twisp and then raced northward toward Winthrop.
The first firefighters on the scene reported three- to four-foot flames at the head of the fire. The two- to three-acre fire was terrain-driven, with a light wind from the southeast, and flames spreading fastest on the left side because of the uphill slope. Within 15 minutes, the fire had doubled in size.
Wheeler, Zajac, Zbyszewski and Lyon were attempting to drive down the road to safety after the wind shifted. As they drove through smoke and flames estimated at 60 feet tall, their truck went off the road.
