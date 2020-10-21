OMAK - Chronicle readers shared photos of their opening weekend hunting successes.
For the first time in more than 35 years, no check station was set up this year in Winthrop, said Jeff Heinlen, assistant wildlife biologist for District 6 of the state Department of Fish and Wildlife.
He said there seemed to be more hunters in Okanogan County this year than last year, and he noted license sales were higher than last year at the start of the season.
“I think people just needed to get out,” he said. “The early snow and later dates of the modern firearm general deer season should also be an advantage to hunter success. I hope it’s a successful season, and remember to be safe out there.”
Sgt. Tony Leonetti, District 1, said Ferry County appeared to be more productive for hunters than Stevens or Pend Oreille counties on opening weekend.
“I spent the weekend in Ferry and checked more mule deer than white tail, not uncommon for Ferry,” he said. Loaded firearms in vehicles were the most-cited offenses in all three counties. I thought participation was above normal in Ferry County.”
