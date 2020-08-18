OKANOGAN - Okanogan County’s emergency alert was a result of the 2014 Carlton Complex fire and was used extensively during the 2015 fires to give out evacuation alerts.
It’s been used over the past five years for fire and flood notices, water system concerns, weather alerts and, most recently, COVID-19 updates.
The new notification system was implemented in the aftermath of the Carlton fire, which saw active fire on several fronts over a 400-square-mile area from Winthrop to Pateros-Brewster and across Loup Loup Pass into the Chiliwist and Malott areas.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and county Department of Emergency Management struggled to notify everyone in the fire’s path, and police and fire crews were spread thin.
After the fire, Okanogan County contracted with a company called Everbridge for an emergency alert system.
“If we have a disaster or emergency, with a population of about 43,000 people we can notify every (phone number) within an hour,” said Emergency Manager Maurice Goodall just after the system went live.
In all likelihood, not everyone would need to be notified at once since emergency situations - fires, floods, ice storms, dam breakage, toxic spills, road closures and the like - tend to be more isolated, he said.
The system can be tailored to notify a specific area or the whole county. Those who opt in can set a priority system for notifications by text message, cellphone call, email or land line call.
As a starting point, the county obtained land-line phone numbers and cell numbers from various carriers.
With telephone number portability and cellphone movement, the county is relying on county residents to fill in the gaps by voluntarily registering their locations and the best ways to contact them.
The numbers are secure in the system and won’t be shared, he said.
Goodall said he can activate the system from his cellphone or any computer, and the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center also can activate it.
In addition, the emergency department has Facebook and Twitter accounts, which people can follow for bulletins and updates. The department’s website also contains a variety of information.
People who want to opt into the alert system can go to the department’s website, www.okanogandem.org, and register up to five addresses and several means of contact, including text messaging, cell and land telephone lines and email. Contact points can be prioritized.
The password-protected system also allows people to specify what types of alerts they want to receive, and whether they have any medical or mobility concerns such as oxygen use, vision difficulties, mobility problems and so on.
If more than one person in a household has a phone number, all numbers should be registered since it’s possible not everyone will be at the same location, Goodall said.
Information is used only for the notification system, he said.
People should include their home address, but also may include other addresses such as their business or relatives’ addresses, he said. Out-of-town people can register, too, for alerts about Okanogan County locations.
Once activated, the system attempts to reach the first contact method on a person’s list. If there’s no response, the second-priority method will be contacted and so on, Goodall said.
“It asks you to acknowledge you’ve received it. If you don’t acknowledge it, it will notify you again and again,” he said.
With the recent spate of fires – Greenhouse, Green, Anglin and Blue Lake and more – Goodall again urged people to sign up to receive notifications.
