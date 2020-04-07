Local news and sports reveal familiar situations, names
OMAK - A little more than 20 years ago, one March 26, 2000, the Kingdome was imploded.
The 24-year-old stadium had outlived its usefulness, and pro sports teams such as the Seahawks and SuperSonics were threatening to move elsewhere.
The stadium was home to the Seahawks, Mariners, Sonics and Sounders. It opened March 27, 1976, and over the years hosted the Soccer Bowl in 1976, football ProBowl in 1977, Major League Baseball All-Star Game in 1979, NBA All-Star Game in 1987 and the NCAA Final Four three times.
Rock bands also filled the stands, starting with Wings in 1976. Among others to play the Dome over the years were Aerosmith, Led Zeppelin, the Rolling Stones, Bryan Adams, Blue Oyster Cult, The Who, Beach Boys, Madonna, Pink Floyd, Guns N’ Roses and U2.
Washington’s high school football championships, dubbed the Kingbowl, also called the Kingdome home. Omak’s first state championship, in 1979, came in that venue.
We wondered what folks in Okanogan County were doing while those in King County were watching the Dome get blown up 20 years ago, so we checked our files.
The March 29, 2000, issue provided a few tidbits.
-The Omak City Council agreed to pay for a license to use additional Duck Lake water, from the Okanogan Irrigation District, at the airport.
-Tonasket Rodeo Club asked for permission to locate a Founders Day carnival on city land on Western Avenue.
-The state Department of Transportation was hard at work, clearing the North Cascades Highway.
-Less than a week after major repair and reconstruction, the Omak Skate Park closed again, because of vandalism.
Omak opened the park March 22 after new ramps were installed by Ramptech for $36,000. The ramps were bought to replace the original metal-covered wood ramps, which had deteriorated from winter weather.
-Ten Okanogan County students competed at the regional spelling bee March 16 at Orondo School. Among them were fourth-grader Adam Pitts, Okanogan, and seventh-grader Kelsey Haisch-Grosdidier and fourth-grader Jamie Yelland, both from Omak.
-Brewster’s Jeni Boesel, a freshman guard, and Jason Knowlton, a senior forward, were named by The Associated Press to 1A all-state basketball teams. Clint Hull, a senior guard from Pateros, was named to the first team for class B boys.
-Okanogan High School lost its starting second baseman and a top hitter during a non-league split with Cascade March 25 at home. Lost for the season at Okanogan was Kyle Hill, who dislocated an ankle, broke a leg and tore up tendons sliding into second base.
Okanogan pitchers in the doubleheader included Jordan Horner, Bryce Chamberlin and Andy Hill.
-Omak threw Justin Allen, Shane Pyper and Jordan Bensen-Piscopo two innings each in a game against Okanogan. Nathan Neddo threw the final inning.
Will Derting went 1-4 with a double for Okanogan.
-Okanogan captured both medalist honors during a March 21 golf match at Quincy. Ben Spencer was the top boy with a 39 over nine holes and Haley Hubbard was the top girl at 47.
Aaron Nickelson was in his first year coaching Okanogan.
-Okanogan hosted the final kids’ wrestling tournament of the season.
Among those wrestling were Tonasket’s Jett Attwood, grades five and six; Omak’s Jo Jo LaGrou and Dylan Green, kindergarten; Tonasket’s Dustin Silverthorn, kindergarten; Brewster’s Eli Driessen, grades one and two; Okanogan’s Myles Knutson and J.D. Kells, grades five and six; Omak’s Derrick Green, grades five and six; Omak’s Austin Covington, kindergarten, and Omak’s Waylon Timentwa, grades five and six.
-Okanogan High School’s softball team was in its first year playing fastpitch, with pitcher Sarah Novick striking out four in an 18-7 plastering of Cashmere. Hiley Spaet had a home run; Mallory Mills went 2-5.
-Omak High School’s boys’ soccer team, coached by Cindy Gagne, fell 4-0 to Ephrata.
-Omak’s tennis team swept Quincy and Okanogan. The doubles team of Brianne VanBrunt and Sara Lampe went 6-3, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles, while freshman Carly Stewart won 6-2, 7-6 (7-4) in No. 1 doubles.
-Tonasket’s tennis teams both fell 2-3 to Cashmere. Among the winners for the Tigers were Matt Smith and Martin Mitchell, 6-3, 7-5.
