Best trip ever: To the park with a load of spaghetti
While everyone knows their mother is the greatest, I know for sure mine is.
This Mother’s Day, May 12, will be special for my mom, Charlotte Runyan, as it comes just before she turns 90 on June 7 (a party is planned).
A child of the Great Depression, she and my dad (also named Al or Alfred) both endured that bad time.
My grandmother (Daisy Rickel Johnson) was a telephone operator (remember those?). She worked first at Entiat and later in Tacoma.
My dad’s parents were Al Camp and Ruby Wrye (she was born in Ruby in 1888). They died a couple days apart in 1930 when my dad was 5 years old.
The reason I mention this history is because my parents raised us — my brother Bill and my sister Daisy — to be survivors.
Sports was a part of my life growing up, including seven years of baseball and seven of basketball.
One year we had a family picnic with all many of the relatives at the ball park at Titlow Beach (I learned to swim at the nearby swimming pool).
That was fun, as my dad and uncle also were both named Al. We all went for a pop fly and everyone cheered, “Al will get it.”
Mom helped me pursue my interest in sports, especially baseball, by driving me to games.
But it was up to me to find a ride home or, at the worst, to walk home.
One of my fondest memories involved my favorite food, spaghetti with meatballs.
Once, Mom made up a huge pot before strapping it alongside the engine (to keep it warm) of our early 1950s car. Off we went to Point Defiance to where they installed a recreation of Fort Nisqually (it was originally down by Olympia).
Bill and I scampered up and down the lookouts before catching another round of spaghetti.
My mother also could be kind of sneaky.
I love potato chips, especially barbecue chips. For a long time I found where she was hiding them.
Then they were gone.
The door to the basement was in the kitchen. Along the wall, Mom hung her iron skillets, pan side out with the tops toward the wall.
It took a while, but I figured it out. She’d plop a bag of chips into the skillet and let it swing back to the wall.
Another fond memory was waking up to the clattering of a typewriter.
She would show me how to position my hands. Later I took a couple classes, which led to my typing in the service (cryptographer) and now writing at a newspaper the last 40 years.
My mom also let me drive her car while on my learner’s permit.
I learned to let go of the steering wheel if you turned into a big bump, which caused the wheel to spin and led to bruised fingers if you didn’t.
Al Camp is sports editor for The Chronicle. Email him at acamp@omakchronicle.com
