OKANOGAN — Organizers of the Washington State Nashville Country Star have canceled its 2021 competition because of COVID-19 restrictions.
Organizers said COVID-19 concerns, vaccination uncertainties and many schools not being physically in session, make it “nearly impossible to conduct our season as normal.”
“This season is probably not going to happen because, obviously, a lot of work goes into it in February and March, and we’re not able to do it at this time,” founder Ed Lisenbey said.
The contest was able to complete last year’s season via a virtual championship final round.
The competition began in 2005 by former Okanogan resident Ed Lisenbey, who was inspired by the former national television show “Nashville Star.”
Since the contest’s beginning — with competitors primarily from the Okanogan Valley — it has since grown into a statewide contest. This year would have been the 17th season.
“We remain optimistic that we will have some shows later this year featuring past Washington State Nashville County Star contestants,” organizers said. “We thank you for all your patronage over the years and look forward to our spring 2022 competition.”
