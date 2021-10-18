WINTHROP – Home Range Wildlife Research, a new non-profit based out of Winthrop, was founded Sept. 29 by three Methow Valley locals.
Carmen Vanbianchi, Anna Machowicz and Becca Windell are all wildlife biologists and area locals with a mission to “conduct high-quality research, educate aspiring biologists, and engage local communities to advance wildlife conservation,” according to their mission statement.
Their website, homerange.com, says the trio created their research organization to “address urgent needs for wildlife conservation in the face of climate change, wildfires and human development.”
The organization is built on three main ideas: on the ground research, practical field training, and community engagement. They’ve recently completed research on the Canada lynx and have an ongoing project, with the help of locals, on black bears in the valley.
A launch party and fundraiser for Home Range was hosted at the Old Schoolhouse Brewery in Twisp Oct. 7. Windell said the event went smoothly.
“We had a fantastic evening,” Windell said. “Great turn out, and we exceeded our fundraising goals for the night. We are grateful for the incredible support our community showed us last night.”
Windell and her two co-founders also gave special thanks to Old Schoolhouse Brewery and Sunflower Catering for hosting and catering, respectively.
More information on Home Range Wildlife Research can be found on their website, homerange.org.
