The coronavirus pandemic, wildfires, politics, homicides and resignations dominated the news during 2020.
Okanogan County residents dealt with a variety of news stores that also included statewide school and business closures, local politics and the fifth anniversary of the Okanogan Complex and other fires.
Top stores, as covered by The Chronicle and ranked by the news staff, include:
1
COVID-19 pandemic
Since early March, headlines across the nation have been dominated by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In February, county health officials joined state health leaders around the world in monitoring novel coronavirus, which had killed more than 200 people. As of Jan. 31, more than 140 cases had been confirmed outside of China, including six in the U.S. The first U.S. case was reported in a Snohomish County man returning from China.
“We are very concerned about coronavirus,” Okanogan County Public Health Community Health Director Lauri Jones said in February.
On March 5, U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to Pierce County to meet with Gov. Jay Inslee and state health officials. At the time, 136 cases had been reported in Washington state, including 18 deaths.
By March 17, the virus was running rampant across the state. Inslee ordered all schools closed statewide, leaving districts scrambling to come up with online programs, homework packets or home-schooling assistance. Inslee also ordered the closure of all dine-in restaurants, casinos, bars, gyms and libraries.
A statewide stay-at-home order was issued by several governors, including Inslee, on March 23. The order forced the cancellation of all public and social gatherings.
The following day, March 24, Okanogan County reported its first case of COVID-19. Ferry County got its first case a day later.
By April 6, Inslee extended his closure of school across the state for the remainder of the academic schoolyear.
On April 13, the first wave of federal government stimulus checks began to appear in local residents’ bank accounts. A second round of checks was approved Dec. 26.
Health care workers across the country became the first Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December.
North Valley Hospital administered its first vaccine Dec. 16.
To date, Okanogan County has had 1,672 cases of COVID, including 32 deaths. Ferry County has had 168 cases and two deaths.
2
Cold Springs, Pearl Hill fires
The fire — split into two administratively by county — raced across the southwest corner of the Colville Indian Reservation and beyond on Sept. 6-7, prompting evacuations from Omak to Moses Coulee in Douglas County.
The Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires continued burning for several days, destroying homes, barns, fencing, electrical and communications infrastructure, highway guardrails, and killing livestock.
A toddler, Uriel Hyland, 22 months, died his parents, Jake and Jamie Hyland, Renton, were badly burned when they were caught in the blaze in the Soap Lake area east of Monse.
The fires knocked out electricity in the Okanogan Valley and parts of Douglas County. Cell service, land lines and Internet also were affected, cutting off additional information from officials about the fires after about 3:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7.
Firefighters were called about 9:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 6, to Cold Springs Road east of Omak on the west side of Omak Lake. They battled the wind-driven blaze all night. State mobilization was authorized early the next morning.
Early Monday morning, fire jumped the Columbia River near Bridgeport. It burned southward through northern Douglas County to Highway 2 and slightly beyond, destroying farms and homes, downing electrical and fiber optics lines, and leading to evacuation of Mansfield. Later in the week, the blaze burned homes in Bridgeport and on Bridgeport Bar.
An investigation continues into the fire’s cause.
A second blaze erupted Monday morning, Sept. 7, when high winds rekindled a fire that had been smoldering since July in a wood chip dump east of the former Omak sawmill. The blaze spread rapidly southward, threatening homes and the Colville Confederated Tribes’ 12 Tribes Resort Casino, Omak, and joining with the Cold Springs Fire outside of Okanogan.
Meanwhile the Cold Springs Fire took a run westward toward Highway 97, crossing the highway at the Soap Lake Road intersection near Monse and, in one place near the Monse bridge, burning across the Okanogan River.
On Tuesday, Sept. 8, the fire — again fanned by wind — destroyed several buildings at the former Omak sawmill and jumped the Okanogan River just east of Omak. Residents grabbed garden hoses to assist fire crews.
Because of the winds and heavy smoke, aircraft were unable to assist with much of the fire fight.
State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz visited Okanogan County on Dec.14 to survey the damage, and Gov. Jay Inslee visited eastern Washington fire areas the weekend of Sept. 11-12, drawing criticism in apple-growing eastern Washington when his gift of apples picked at the Governor’s Mansion turned out to be infested by apple maggots.
Recovery efforts began almost immediately, with several aid groups and individuals helping to raise money, bring in hay for livestock, build fences and help people get back on their feet. The Okanogan County Long-term Recovery Group — formed in the wake of the 2014 Carlton Complex Fire — was in the forefront.
As of Dec. 26, a gofundme.com page for the Hylands had raised $407,325 — surpassing the $400,000 goal page organizers had set. Both have been released from Harborview Medical Center, Seattle, but continue to undergo wound care and other medical therapies, and mourn the loss of their son and an unborn child Jamie Hyland was carrying.
Property assessed at more than $5.3 million was destroyed in the Cold Springs Fire. The total includes only fee lands and does not include tribal or individually held trust lands, which are not taxable.
Fire officials have said a total of 78 homes and 60 other buildings were lost.
The Pearl Hill Fire — the Douglas County portion of the Cold Springs Fire — destroyed taxable property assessed at nearly $3.74 million. More than 100 structures were destroyed or damaged.
Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz said more than 833,000 acres of land burned in Washington during the 2020 fire season, 600,000 of them on or after Labor Day. The Cold Springs, Pearl Hill and Inchelium Complex fires, all of which started Labor Day weekend, accounted for 433,000 acres of land charred — 189,923 of them in Cold Springs, 223,730 in Pearl Hill and the rest in the Inchelium Complex.
3
Other fires
Area firefighters battled a handful of wildfires in late July.
The Greenhouse Fire, on the Colville Indian Reservation southwest of Nespelem, was reported at 2:40 p.m. Thursday, July 23, and had burned nearly 1,200 acres by the end of the day, according to the tribe’s Mount Tolman Fire Center.
The fire burned several outbuildings, including the tribal recycling facilities. Threatened structures included homes, Nespelem School, Colville Tribal Corrections Facility, tribal archives and records, and the garbage transfer station.
A level 3 (get out now) evacuation order was issued, but later rescinded.
The tribe evacuated 37 inmates from the corrections facility and temporarily closed the corrections command center.
The South Pine Fire, off Pine Creek Road, was reported at 3:48 p.m. Wednesday, July 22, southwest of Tonasket. The blaze burned grass, brush and timber.
A series of fires was reported July 27 along Highway 20 east of Tonasket and one in Tunk Valley, east of Riverside.
The smaller blazes along Highway 20 were quickly extinguished, but the Anglin Fire, reported at 5:30 p.m. July 27, quickly spread and destroyed one home and two out-buildings. Around 1,540 acres of land were burned.
Meanwhile, firefighters on the Green Fire, 12 miles northeast of Riverside, battled the 1,480-acre blaze. Cause of the fires remains under investigation, although early reports indicated the Green Fire started after a vehicle accident on Tunk Creek Road.
Three fires burning near Inchelium charred a combined 18,940-plus acres and damaged at least 13 structures.
The Inchelium Complex made up of the Fry Fire, Inchelium Highway Fire and Kewa Fields Fire began Sept. 7 on the Colville Indian Reservation.
To the west, the Palmer Fire was reported Aug. 18 near Loomis, east of Tonasket.
High winds created extreme fire behavior and accelerated rapid fire growth. Many homes were threatened and Level 3 evacuation orders were issued.
In all, at least 30 structures were lost in the 17,988-acre blaze, although authorities have still not released an official count.
The Customs Fire, in northern Ferry County, destroyed 11 structured and charred 2,208 acres of land. It began at 3 p.m. Sept. 7 along Customs Road near Curlew.
4
Gebbers Farms COVID
In July, Brewster-based Gebbers Farms came under state Department of Labor and Industries scrutiny after a guest worker from Mexico died of COVID-19 and the agency received anonymous calls from workers who alleged the fruit-growing and -packing company ignored state virus guidelines.
The department’s Division of Occupational Safety and Health opened an investigation July 16. Tipsters alleged that workers who shared the same cabin with the deceased man were not tested for the virus and were then split up into different cabins with other migrant workers.
A second caller said he feared that hundreds of workers at his camp had COVID-19, including himself, and he worried he would die. He alleged the farm owners did nothing to help the sick and just left them in their cabins to die, according to L&I.
During the July 16 inspection, investigators confirmed Juan Carlos Santiago Rincon, a 37-year-old temporary worker from Mexico, died July 8; the death had not been reported to DOSH as required, said L&I. Businesses must report any workplace-related fatality within eight hours.
A second worker, Earl Edwards, 63, Jamaica, collapsed and died July 31. Cause of death for both workers was COVID-19.
The deaths and other positive cases helped propel Okanogan County to the No. 1 position in Washington for COVID-19 cases, with a late July incidence rate of 989.9 per 100,000 population in a 14-day period.
The situation also prompted Gov. Jay Inslee to visit Brewster Aug. 13 to meet with county health officials, mayors, state 12th District Reps. Keith Goehner and Mike Steel, Colville Business Council Chairman Rodney Cawston, farmworker advocates and agricultural leaders, including Gebbers Farms President Cass Gebbers.
Gebbers Farms maintains it isolated symptomatic and sick workers, provided food and medical care, monitored their health, and instituted safety protocols before the state mandated them.
In August, the state ordered Gebbers to test its employees. The company employed about 4,500 people at the time, some 2,500 of whom were guest workers from other countries. It has since scaled back to a winter workforce of mostly local employees.
In late December, L&I levied more than $2 million in fines against Gebbers Farms for COVID-19-related workplace health and safety violations. The $2,038,200 fine is one of the largest workplace safety and health fines in state history.
The company said it expects to file an appeal.
The company also was fined $13,200 by the agency in November for COVID shelter group workers allegedly interacting with members of other shelter groups and no barriers in the kitchen/cooking areas.
5
Hundreds march for Floyd
An estimated 400-500 people filled the sidewalks of downtown Omak June 5 for a peaceful march in memory of George Floyd.
Floyd died after a Minneapolis, Minn., police officer held his knee to Floyd’s neck during an arrest.
The officer and three other officers have since been fired and charged in his death.
Protestors, calling for social justice reform, marched from Civic League Park through downtown.
Armed citizens positioned themselves along the route saying they were protecting protestors and businesses from potential out-of-town groups threating to cause harm.
“I thought it was an amazing thing to watch take place,” Omak Police Chief Jeff Koplin said at the time. “I think it went extremely well on all sides. I saw people with starkly different opinions and views show up, all in support of each other.”
Protestors gathered in Civic League Park, where they mingled and prepared to march through downtown.
Organizers gave a brief welcome, followed by a prayer by Father Jake Morton and a moment of silence in memory of Floyd.
Jayden Tonasket, an Omak High School senior, said she had the initial idea to host a march in Omak.
“I started the event thinking maybe 20 people would end up coming; and someone counted around 500 people were there, which is unbelievable,” Tonasket told The Chronicle. “I had no idea it would ever get to be as big as it did.”
After protestors made their way through downtown, they gathered at city hall where they shared speeches which called for social justice reform, including Black Lives Matter, Murdered and Missing Indigenous Women and more.
The Omak march was one of several across the nation.
6
North Valley Hospital
North Valley Hospital Chief Operations Officer John McReynolds was named CEO of the district in August, following the resignation of Scott Graham.
Graham, who shared his duties at North Valley Hospital with Brewster-based Three Rivers Hospital, said he resigned his post from North Valley to focus solely on helping Three Rivers navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and the hospital’s viability. He was Three Rivers’ CEO before adding the North Valley duties.
Graham was hired by North Valley in August 2018 — following the departure of short-term CEO Kenneth Archer — as part of a larger plan to integrate the two health care facilities.
In late November, a coronavirus outbreak was reported in the district’s extended care nursing home facility.
To date, 15 residents have died, and an 22 additional residents have tested positive at the 42-bed facility.
Several staff members also tested positive for the virus, with at least two being hospitalized.
Because of the deadly outbreak, the hospital became one of the first facilities in eastern Washington to receive a batch of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.
Jeff Massart, a physical therapist at the hospital, received the first vaccine on Wednesday, Dec. 16.
As of late December, more than 200 doses of vaccine had been administered to health care workers from multiple organization in Okanogan County.
7
Homicides and deaths
An investigation continues into an officer-involved shooting in which a Malott man died March 3.
Ryan Eugene Bass, 39, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, allegedly shot toward officers from the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and Omak Police Department as they were trying to arrest him on Riverside’s Main Street. The officers returned fire.
The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit, a multi-jurisdictional team, is investigating the shooting. Along with the Wenatchee department, other unit members are Chelan County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, East Wenatchee Police Department, Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and the Washington State Patrol. The patrol is the lead agency for the incident.
After the shooting, officers performed CPR until being relieved by LifeLine Ambulance. Bass was transported to Mid-Valley Hospital in Omak, where he died.
Okanogan County sheriff’s deputies Jodie Barcus and Justin Malone, and Omak Police Detective Brien Bowling were placed on administrative leave but later returned to work after a briefing of Sheriff Tony Hawley and Omak Chief Jeff Koplin by the investigative team.
A spokesman for the investigative team said the team is waiting on the Washington State Patrol crime lab before it finishes its report.
Tonasket resident Denny Dare, 57, died March 21, after a stabbing on South Whitcomb Avenue in Tonasket.
Suspect Antonio Mateo Perez was charged March 24 in Okanogan County Superior Court with first-degree murder.
His case still is pending.
The case continues for an Omak man facing charges of second-degree murder and first-degree assault after a stabbing Oct. 15, 2019.
Tayler Ray Davis, 20, was charged Oct. 17, 2019, with second-degree murder-intentional murder and felony murder in the death of Keith D. Riehart, 31, and first-degree assault for injuries sustained by Adrian Lagarda, then 25. Riehart and Lagarda were brothers.
Davis is accused of stabbing both men during an altercation early the morning of Oct. 15, 2019, outside a home at 314 W. Third Ave., Omak.
In November, Davis was charged with second-degree burglary, second-degree theft of an access device, theft of a motor vehicle, third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of second-degree theft in one case and second-degree vehicle prowl, third-degree theft and four counts of second-degree theft of an access device in another.
A first-degree murder charge against Joseph Nathanael Bowers was refiled in December after being dismissed earlier in the year.
Joseph Bowers’ initial first-degree murder charge was dismissed without prejudice — meaning the charge could be refiled — March 2 in Okanogan County Superior Court.
Prosecuting Attorney Arian Noma said Joseph Bowers and his brother, Lance Bowers, both of whom are suspected of killing Lance Bowers’ wife, Angela Bowers, were on different trial tracks because charges were filed at different times. He said he will seek to have their trials joined.
Joseph Bowers was charged initially Nov. 27, 2019, with first-degree murder in the death of Angela Bowers, 38, in June 2019.
Bowers’ brother, Lance Robert Bowers — who was Angela Bowers’ husband — was charged Nov. 21, 2019, with first-degree murder in her death.
Angela Bowers’ body was found in the trunk of a burning vehicle in Aeneas Valley on June 3. 2019. Charging was delayed until November 2019 while DNA evidence was tested to determine the identity of the person in the trunk.
In an amended information, Lance Bowers is charged with first-degree murder, second-degree reckless burning, theft of a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possessing a stolen firearm and two counts of first-degree assault with a firearm or deadly weapon.
A body believed to be that of a missing Bellingham man was found April 19 on a hillside off Tacoma Avenue.
Douglas County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched about 2:13 p.m. to a report of human remains found by a person picking asparagus. The remains were located among trees and brush on the hillside of the 2700 block of Tacoma Avenue, Bridgeport, said Sheriff Kevin W. Morris.
The body was believed to be that of Roy L. Groeneveld, who had been missing since July 2010 after he left his family’s Bridgeport home on foot.
The body of Alejandro “Alex” Porras Vega, 20, Tonasket was found July 8 on the bank of the Okanogan River south of town Tonasket.
“The body appeared to have been in the river and was located after the water level receded,” said Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Vega was reported missing May 22, 2019, about two weeks after his family last heard from him in Tonasket.
The body of a man reported missing Dec. 2 was found two days later in a swampy area east of town near the Okanogan River in the Balmes Road area near Oroville.
Family said they had not heard from Reinaldo A. “Alex” Beltran, 28, Tonasket, since Nov. 24.
8
Fatal house fires
Three fatal house fires dominated headlines in 2020.
On Jan. 3, a smoky house fire that was mostly confined to a chair ended up being deadly.
Omak firefighters were called around 9 a.m. to 418 Riverside Drive for smoke in a basement. They found a deceased man sitting in a recliner in the living room, according to Chief Kevin Bowling. The man was tentatively identified as Ronald Johnson, 79, Omak, said Okanogan County Coroner Dave Rodriguez. A dog also perished in the fire.
Two deadly house fires were reported in late November.
According to the Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to a report of a residential fire at 307 Highway 7 after 10:30 p.m. Nov. 27.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said the home was reported as “fully engulfed.”
Patricia Green, 83, died in the blaze, according to Hawley.
“The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation,” he said. “Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office detectives are working with Okanogan County Coroner (Dave) Rodriguez on this investigation.”
Hawley said another fatal house fire was reported shortly after 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, at 63 Kermel Road, Omak.
“The initial report was the residence was filled with smoke and they were unable to get to the 80-year-old-male in that room, who had an oxygen tank in his room,” Hawley said. “The fire was in the bedroom with the male, but they were not able to view flames at the time of the call.”
Marcel Durand died in the blaze, according to Hawley.
9
Public officials leave
Arian Noma, Okanogan County prosecuting attorney for nearly two years, announced his resignation in mid-December, saying he would leave Jan. 15, 2021.
He cited a budgetary impasse with commissioners and racial attacks made against him.
He said he has no definite plans, but likely will go into private practice – possibly doing immigration law.
Noma said in an interview that he is frustrated with the budget for his office, including the pay he’s allowed to offer his staff and level of staffing. He said he’s not blaming the county, because he knows money is tight, but added that his attorneys are putting in 60- to 80-hour weeks and are bogged down with the number of cases they must handle.
Noma was elected in 2018 and took office in January 2019.
He noted the prosecutor’s office historically has been underfunded.
Okanogan County Commissioner Chris Branch said commissioners “could not support Mr. Noma’s budget expectations for increased staffing, so I imagine that it frustrated him to the point of resignation.”
Noma also said he has been the target of racially motivated attacks and harassment, including a Facebook page “set up for the sole purpose of harassing my home, family, voters and friends that supported me.” He said his home address and vehicle description were posted, which caused his family fear and anxiety, he wrote.
In a Dec. 10 post, administrators of the No More Noma for Prosecutor page took issue with his complaint of racism on its page. The post said it also targeted “white” officials (quotes included in the post).
The county Republican Party will provide commissioners with three names of people willing to take on the prosecutor position. From those, commissioners will select Noma’s successor.
Oroville Police Chief Todd Hill resigned Jan. 21, effective Feb. 4, leaving the city with one officer, Chris Patterson.
Tonasket Mayor Dennis Brown resigned from his post following a special, closed-door executive session meeting May 26.
Mayor pro-tem Marylou Kriner took over temporarily, then was appointed mayor during a June 9 city council meeting.
Brown came under scrutiny in early 2019 after the disbandment of the Tonasket Police Department. Council unanimously cast votes of no confidence in the mayor and he nearly resigned Jan. 22, 2019.
The Okanogan City Council removed Councilman Cory Costello on Sept. 15 for missing three meetings in a row without excuse, then named Robert Gillespie on Oct. 6 to fill the position.
Gillespie was one of three applicants for the position.
Jeff Koplin, Omak’s police chief since 2016, is leaving the position Dec. 31.
He said he wants to spend time with his wife, Lesli, and two daughters, ages 16 and 11.
Koplin joined the Omak department in 2004 as a patrol officer. He was promoted to detective in late 2008, sergeant in 2013 and, later to chief.
Craig Attwood, Okanogan city clerk-treasurer for nearly 14 years, is retiring at the end of December. He joined the city July 1, 2007, after Ralph Malone left to become Omak city administrator.
Before joining the city, Attwood was a longtime accountant with Cates and Erb Logging and Construction.
Okanogan gained a public safety director and building official early in the year, only to lose both by the end of summer.
Jon Kiernan was named public safety director in June but later left because of a family emergency that took him back to Oklahoma. Jeremy Patrick was named to the position in December.
Ron Booher was hired in April for the building official position, but resigned after less than three months on the job. He said he planned to look for less stressful work elsewhere.
In December, Mayor Jon Culp announced that Bryan Forbus will join the city as building official/permit administrator. He is from Auburn, Ala.
10
Reservation closes
The Colville Business Council closed the reservation to visitors in late March as part of the tribe’s ongoing effort to stall the spread of COVID-19.
The closure was extended last week until May 31, 2021, as the virus continues to sicken reservation residents. Curfews were instituted during December for the Inchelium and Keller districts, which are experiencing a spike in cases.
Access remains allowed for tribal members, non-member residents of the reservation, tribal employees, delivery, postal and food services workers, and other pre-approved outside agency personnel or essential services, said tribal officials.
State highways on the reservation also remain open to through traffic. Highway signs are posted, urging travelers through the reservation to stay safe and stay home.
Council Chairman Rodney Cawston said just before Christmas that the reservation “continues to be threatened by a spike in COVID-19 cases. Like most other places in the country, the health emergency on the reservation is as serious right now as it has been at any time of this ongoing crisis.
The tribe also issued a reservation-wide notice that its health department may issue health-related orders, violation of which may be subject to criminal prosecution.
The curfews will remain in place until further notice. Those who violate it may be cited or prosecuted under Colville Tribal Code.
Cawston said the tribal health department is issuing specific orders to infected or exposed people that are intended to control spread of the disease. Violation of a tribal health order is a criminal Class A violation of the Colville Tribal Criminal Code punishable by up to 360 days of jail or a $5,000 fine.
The Colville Business Council also partially shut down tribal government, prohibited public gatherings or camping in groups or 10 or more people, and ordered all outdoor recreational activities such as camping, fishing, hunting and hiking closed to non-members. Only tribal members and their immediate families who are all residents of the reservation are allowed to participate in such recreational activities.
Honorable mention
Election
Okanogan County residents were caught up in one of the most contentious elections ever, as incumbent Republican Donald Trump battled former vice present Joe Biden, a Democrat, for president.
At the state level, Republic Police Chief Loren Culp, a Republican, came in second in a multi-candidate primary election field to take on incumbent Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee in the general election.
When the election dust partially settled, Biden and Inslee prevailed but neither Trump nor Culp would concede. Both have made unsupported claims of election fraud, filing lawsuits and rallying their supporters to protest.
Trump supporters held a post-election “Stop the Steal” rally in Omak. The event was one of several protests throughout the country questioning the integrity of the Nov. 3 vote count and demanding remedies for allegations of fraudulent vote.
Shortly before the election, the Republic Town Council voted to disband the police department, which was down to one person — Culp — and a K-9.
Welcome to the discussion.
