OLYMPIA — Abbott Nutrition, an American medical devices and healthcare company with products like Pedialyte and Similac, issued a recall on Feb. 17 for their infant powdered formula.
Currently, the recall only affects formula produced at their Sturgis facility in Michigan, including the Similac, Alimentum and EleCare brand formulas.
Washington’s Department of Health passed along the recall notice in a Feb. 18 press release, stating that the Food and Drug Administration is advising consumers to not use any of the three aforementioned formula brands if:
•The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; and
• The code on the container contains K8, SH or Z2; and
• The expiration date is for April 1, 2022 or later.
The voluntary recall from Abbott Nutrition was announced after four consumer complaints about infant illnesses related to Cronobacter sakazakii, which can cause sepsis, seizures or severe meningitis in infants, and Salmonella, according to the DOH press release.
The FDA is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to investigate the issue.
The press release also states that if you believe you have a can of affected formula, to return it to the store you originally purchased it from, contact Similac at similacrecall.com, or call 1-800-986-8540.
Washington WIC is in the process of alerting local providers and WIC participants of the recall. If your infant has consumed the recalled formula, the DOH recommends you contact your health care provider.
