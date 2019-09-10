WENATCHEE – A program at Almira/Coulee-Hartline Middle School is among the finalists for Greater Wenatchee Area Technology Alliance’s future technology leader of the year award.
The organization will present a variety of business and education awards during its 19th annual innovator awards luncheon Sept. 25 in the Wenatchee Convention Center.
Finalists in the five innovator award categories were chosen by an independent selection committee comprised of GWATA members with backgrounds in both business and education. The selection committee first reviewed community nominations for more than 50 innovators before selecting the finalists.
The 11:30 a.m. luncheon will honor all nominees and finalists.
Each recipient of an educator/student awards will receive a scholarship to go toward education or program materials.
Finalists for future technology leader of the year include Galactic Farmers (Kayleigh Elder, Christine Keeley, Nathan Hinkle, Beth Okamoto, Max Horrell and Kadie Murray) of Almira/Coulee-Hartline Middle School.
Other nominees in the category are Megan Clausen and Devyn Smith, Manson High School, and Miranda Nayak and Ella Gebers, Foothills Middle School in Wenatchee.
Tickets to the luncheon can be purchased at www.gwata.org or by calling 509-661-9000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.