WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-4th District, is leading a bipartisan effort urging congressional action on legislation to address the problem of missing and murdered indigenous women.
The representatives seek action before Congress breaks for its August recess.
The letter to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Leader Kevin McCarthy requests legislation such as House Resolution 2733, Savanna’s Act, and H.R. 2438, the Not Invisible Act, be brought before the full House of Representatives for consideration. Both pieces of bipartisan legislation passed through the House Judiciary Committee in March.
“Each of our congressional districts are impacted by unsolved murder cases or missing person reports from native communities,” wrote the lawmakers. “We have heard the outcries from families and loved ones of these indigenous women, and we are working to – finally – begin addressing this issue. In order to do so, we need your support and action.”
Savanna’s Act, sponsored by Newhouse, would develop guidelines and best practices for law enforcement agencies across the country, improve coordination between law enforcement agencies, and enhance reporting, record keeping, and communication for law enforcement and families of victims, he said.
