OKANOGAN – Free children’s activity bags and information about energy efficiency are being offered by the Okanogan County Public Utility District during Public Power Week.
Drive-through booths will be in operation Oct. 5-8 in four locations.
The bags include coloring and activity books, crayons, pens, pencils, stickers and other goodies. The energy efficiency bags include booklets, magnets, sticky notes and more, said a PUD announcement.
Under guidance from health officials, only drive-through visits are allowed for the booths – no walk-ups, please, said utility officials.
Booths will be open from noon to 6 p.m. each day:
-Monday, Pateros-Brewster Community Resource Center, 169 Pateros Mall Suite A.
-Tuesday, Methow Valley Community Center parking lot, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway, Twisp.
-Wednesday, the booth will be at the Hope Lutheran Church, 623 N. Whitcomb Ave., Tonasket.
-Thursday, east end of the PUD office parking lot, 1331 N. Second Ave., Okanogan.
During that week only, an online drawing is planned for a hand-crank/solar radio with USB charger, water bottle and other items. Entries can be made at the PUD website, www.okanoganpud.org.
Winners of a kindergarten to fifth grade coloring contest will be announced throughout Public Power Week on the district’s Facebook page.
Public Power Week is held annually nationwide to recognize the benefits of public power. More information is at www.publicpower.org.
