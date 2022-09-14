Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 78F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Tonight
Partly cloudy. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low around 55F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
SEDRO WOOLLEY — Four lightning-caused fires currently remain active across the North Cascades National Park Service Complex.
Three fires, North Fork, Little Chill, and Copper Lake are in proximity to the Copper Loop Trail system. One, Brush Creek Fire, is near the Brush Creek Trail in the Whatcom Pass area. The Chilliwack Complex is estimated at 3,700 acres.
Additional trail and camp closures due to fire activity include the portion of Little Beaver Trail between Stillwell and Perry Creek camps, the portion of Big Beaver Trail between Stillwell and Luna camps, and Beaver Pass Camp.
On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the U.S. Forest Service and then National Incident Management Organization (NIMO) team 2 took charge over the four fires as well as five additional fires located on the adjacent Okanogan-Wenatchee Forest.
Visitors with backcountry reservations into the closed areas should be award that permits are cancelled based on fire activity and conditions., according to the North Cascades National Park Service Complex.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.