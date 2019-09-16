OMAK – Admissions were down in July from the previous July but up from June 2019, the Mid-Valley Hospital board learned Sept. 10.
During July 2019, 48 people were admitted to the hospital for a year-to-date total of 341. In July 2918, there were 62 admissions for a year-to-date total of 436. June 2019 saw 44 admissions, according to a financial report presented to the board.
In July 2019, the hospital had 20 baby deliveries, compared to 12 during the previous month. There were 19 inpatient surgeries and 155 outpatient surgeries for a total of 174. In June there were 149 total.
Radiation procedures totaled 1,369, compared to 1,377 in June. There were 789 emergency room visits, up from 746 the previous month.
Mid-Valley Clinic saw 1,841 patients, up from 1,668 in June.
Inpatient revenue for the hospital district topped $1.13 million, or about $206,000 below the anticipated budget. Outpatient revenue was $5.74 million, or more than $1.09 million above budget.
Net patient revenue was $3.24 million, or nearly $437,000 above budget.
Salary expense was 1 percent above budget and 4 percent above the 12-month average at $1.35 million, according to the report. Employee benefits were in line with the 12-month average at $333,598.
Professional fees were $363,737, or 6 percent below the 12-month average and 8 percent below the budgeted amount.
Patient collections totaled $3.3 million, an increase of 19 percent above the 15-month average, the report said.
In other business, the board:
-Learned free birthing classes will start soon. Such classes have not happened for several years. A brochure is being made to explain the classes.
-Learned the transition to the Cerner medical records system is going well.
-Learned CEO Alan Fisher is working with the Washington State University medical school on a residency program at Mid-Valley and with a clinic in Tacoma for obstetrics residency.
-Learned a quality assurance director has been hired.
-Learned Mid-Valley Clinic conducted an active shooter training and drill, with assistance from the Omak Police Department. The department used blanks to simulate the sound of gunfire. A mass casualty drill was conducted at the hospital.
“It was quite real, but a real good drill,” said Dr. Jules Sleiman, chief of staff.
“It’s good to be prepared,” said clinic Administrator Becky Corson.
-Learned new psychiatric and mental health nurse practitioner Leslie Hite has visited the clinic a few times, even though she doesn’t start work until later this month.
She will provide counseling services, depression screenings and evaluations, integrated care with family practice, and hospital crisis intervention.
Commissioner Evon LaGrou, who is the Omak High School counselor, said she and other school counselors are excited to have Hite available in case students need additional counseling.
In other business Aug. 27, the board:
-Agreed to hire a licensed practical nurse.
-Approved a $2 million line of credit with North Cascades Bank to be used for operating expenses if necessary.
