BREWSTER — The local Boys and Girls Club, 601 West Cliff Ave., is hosting their second annual Adopt-a-Sock program for Christmas.
The program allows donors to “adopt” a sock for a child, knowing only their age group and gender, before returning by Dec. 13 with the gifts.
Director for the Brewster Club, Jamie Sluys, says gifts have ranged from hygiene products and gift cards to board games and fishing kits.
“Last year we were able to provide gifts for 30 kids,” Sluys said. “This year we have 45 kids signed up.”
Individuals wishing to participate “adopt” a stocking and then return it, along with any number of gifts — Sluys specifically mentioned there’s no limit — to the Brewster club location by Dec. 13.
The gifts are then given to the students on Dec. 17 before they leave for the holiday break.
The process is also, to a point, completely anonymous for the children.
“The donors only know the age group and gender of the child, or children, they’ve adopted stockings for,” Sluys said. “Though, after the break, most kids will write a thank you note to their gift givers. Some even include a picture of them with their gifts if the parents give the OK.”
Once gifts arrive at the Brewster Club location, they then have to be inspected for safety and content before being packaged in opaque, black bags. Sluys said these are the only two hard-and-fast rules from the Boys and Girls Club of America guidelines for the national program — that and not filling them up completely with candy.
“We want to make sure the kids are happy and don’t get anything they shouldn’t,” Suys said. “Some candy won’t hurt either, though not too much.”
To adopt a stocking or for more information, Sluys asks that people contact program staff at 509-689-1192.
