OLYMPIA – Reports of abuse to vulnerable adults have risen in Washington during the past few years.
Gov. Jay Inslee proclaimed June as Adult Abuse Awareness Month. The designation is designed to promote education, identification and reporting throughout the state.
In 2018, Adult Protective Services, a division of the state Department of Social and Health Services, received more than 60,000 reports of vulnerable adult abandonment, abuse, neglect, financial exploitation and self-neglect. That’s a sharp increase from the 48,000 reports received in 2017 and more than triple the 19,000 reports in 2012.
“We have an increasing number of vulnerable adults in Washington state,” said Kathy Morgan, APS director. “Our job is to promote individual choice while offering protective services.”
The legal definition of “vulnerable adults” includes people 60 years of age and over with a physical, functional or mental inability to care for themselves. It also includes persons 18 years and older with a developmental disability, under a legal guardian, admitted to a DSHS-licensed facility or someone who receives services in his or her own home.
Adult abuse can manifest itself in many ways, such as neglect and self-neglect, and financial, physical, sexual and mental abuse. Signs of abuse can include lack of adequate food, suspicious financial withdrawals, sudden change in behavior, social isolation and missed or canceled appointments, said an announcement from DSHS.
Additional information about signs of abuse is available on the APS website.
“We rely on the public to be our eyes and ears when it comes to vulnerable adult abuse,” said Morgan. “Understanding and identifying the signs of abuse is the first step in protecting people. Many cases go unreported simply because no one realized what was going on. If you’re unsure whether someone is experiencing abuse or neglect, please make a report to APS.”
Suspected cases of abandonment, abuse, neglect, financial exploitation and self-neglect should be reported to APS by filing a report online at www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/reportadultabuse or by calling 866-END-HARM (363-4276).
People can participate in Adult Abuse Awareness Month by checking in on loved ones, offering respite breaks for caregivers, learning the signs of adult abuse and educating others.
For additional information about issues of interest to older adults, see The Chronicle’s Planning (or Improving) Your Retirement special section in the June 26 issue.
