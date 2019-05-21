WENATCHEE - The Resource Advisory Committee for the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest will meet oMay 23 and May 30 discuss potential funding for projects that benefit watersheds and forest-related resources on national forest lands.
Thirty-five projects will be reviewed.
Projects in Kittitas and Yakima counties will be reviewed on May 23, and projects for Chelan and Okanogan counties on May 30. Both meetings will start at 9 a.m. and end around 3:30 p.m. at the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest headquarters office downstairs meeting room, 215 Melody Lane.
The Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest has submitted 21 project proposals requesting Title II funding for toilet/outhouse replacements, burned fence repair, noxious weed control, trail maintenance and reconstruction, campground infrastructure improvements and repairs, abandoned vehicle and litter removal, road repair and stabilization work, and bulletin board and interpretive signs development.
Other projects include proposals from Chelan County and Okanogan County noxious weed boards and Washington State University for noxious weed control; Methow Valley Trails Collaborative for fuels reduction and trail work; from Evergreen Mountain Bike Alliance, The Nature Conservancy and Chelan County Natural Resource Department for trail system maintenance and restoration; Leavenworth Winter Sports Club for ski hill improvement projects, and Mountains to Sound Greenway Trust and Mid-Columbia Fisheries Group for campground maintenance and picnic shelter restoration projects.
Funding is through Title II of the Secure Rural Schools and Community Self-Determination Act of 2000.
The meetings are open to the public.
