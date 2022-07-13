SPOKANE — Cool, wet weather this spring and into summer are expected to cut into profits for agricultural producers in the Northwest.
Northwest Farm Credit Services, the region’s leading agricultural lending cooperative, has released its quarterly market snapshot reports covering the state of major agricultural commodities in the region. Its teams throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington monitor conditions and report outlooks for commodities financed by the co-op.
All market snapshots and audio highlights are posted online at northwestfcs.com/industry-insights.
Northwest Farm Credit Services’ 12-month outlook for the agricultural commodities most common in the Northwest includes:
Apples
Break-even conditions are expected.
Supply of the 2021-22 crop is dwindling. Cool and wet weather likely will result in another small crop for the 2022-23 season.
While growers and packers with normal to strong volumes should be profitable, many may face insufficient yields and “throughput” to cover operating and fixed costs, the service said.
In addition, rising input and transportation costs will continue to pressure margins and reduce competitiveness of West Coast products in East Coast markets.
Cattle
The cattle outlook suggests slightly profitable returns.
Strong demand has supported higher fed cattle and beef prices but accelerating feed costs will create headwinds for cattle producers and feedlots.
Cherries
Break-even conditions are expected for the Northwest cherry industry. Prolonged cool and wet weather, in addition to hailstorms, will significantly reduce the 2022 crop and raise break-even prices at a time when high inflation is reducing consumers’ discretionary income.
Those with sufficient crops will enjoy strong returns while others will struggle. Rising input and transportation costs will pressure margins.
Dairy
The dairy outlook suggests profitable returns. The U.S. Department of Agriculture all-milk forecast price reached a record high at $25.75 per hundredweight, up 39 percent from 2021 prices.
Record milk prices will offset headwinds from increasing feed and operational costs. Declines in global dairy production will create tailwinds for sustained elevated milk prices and keep U.S. dairy exports competitive.
Fisheries
The 12-month outlook foresees fisheries being profitable.
Demand generally remains strong despite rising inflation and shifting consumption patterns. The Biden administration’s ban on Russian seafood imports may tighten pollock and crab markets, but the policy’s effectiveness is yet to be seen.
Salmon supply and demand should be strong heading into its 2022 season. Northwest crab fishermen largely completed their catch before the recent price drop.
Forest products
Both forest product manufacturers and timberland owners are expected to be profitable.
Lumber prices have dropped dramatically but remain at profitable levels. Douglas fir log prices have peaked to pre-pandemic levels.
Overall, the forest products industry should benefit from strong housing construction in 2022, but leading indicators suggest a potential slowdown heading into 2023.
Hay
The 12-month outlook for the hay industry suggests profitable returns.
A cool spring with intermittent rains has damaged some of the hay crops in Idaho and Washington. Smaller-than-expected hay production, coupled with lower inventories and high feed prices, will support favorable prices for hay growers.
Nursery/greenhouse
Profits are anticipated for the nursery/greenhouse industry.
Growers continue to face rising costs and shortages of inputs but benefit from strong demand and a willingness to absorb higher prices. Rising fuel and food costs may give people incentive to focus on home projects and grow more garden vegetables.
Onions
The 12-month outlook suggests slightly profitable onion returns.
All sheds have sold their onions in storage. Strong demand for medium to large onions and sustained high prices for the 2021-22 crop have left onion growers in a favorable financial position.
Increasing fuel costs and expensive trucking rates will create major headwinds for producers’ operating expenses.
Potatoes
The outlook suggests profitable returns for both contract and uncontracted potatoes.
Rising operational costs for growers, increases in packing expenses and inflation will create headwinds for processors.
Pears
Slight profits are anticipated for pear growers.
The 2021-22 crop continues to see strong demand and good overall quality.
Preliminary assessments of the 2022-23 crop are favorable, but prolonged cool, wet weather creates the risk of a smaller-than-average crop. Rising consumer inflation may lead to demand loss.
In addition, rising input and transportation costs will continue to pressure margins and reduce competitiveness in East Coast markets.
Sugar beets
The sugar beet outlook projects profitable returns for growers.
Cooler weather and spring rains alleviated drought concerns and warming temperatures are optimistic to increase sugar beet growth. Higher contract prices should help minimize headwinds from rising operations costs.
Wheat
The 12-month outlook anticipates profitable returns for wheat producers.
Government weather relief programs bolstered growers’ already strong 2021 revenues. A wet, cool spring in the Northwest has producers monitoring for rust, but most wheat is in good condition. In Montana, drought conditions are causing headwinds for wheat yields.
Wine/vineyard
The outlook calls for profits for both vineyards and wineries.
Multiple years of short crops should keep grape prices elevated. Unseasonably cool and wet weather may reduce yields and lead to frost damage in certain locations, but overall impact appears minimal in Washington and remains unclear in Oregon.
Consumers continue to spend more per bottle of wine, but high inflation may limit this trend. Rising input and transportation costs remain a challenge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.