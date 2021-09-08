OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson is offering guidance for utility customers who have past due accounts and may be at risk of a utility shutoff.
The statewide moratorium on utility disconnections ends Sept. 30.
In June, more than 280,000 people had past due bills with the five investor-owned utilities in the state, according to utility filings. That total number was similar to where it was in March 2020.
In March 2020, people had past due amounts totaling more than $39 million. As of June, that number had more than doubled to more than $80 million. Nearly $54 million of that total came from bills that were 90 or more days past due, according to Ferguson.
The numbers do not include accounts in arrears with public utilities.
“As we emerge from the pandemic, we need to remember that many individuals and families are struggling financially,” Ferguson said. “Washingtonians need to know there is assistance if they are past due on paying for their utilities. No one should be facing utility cutoffs. My office will continue standing up for Washington ratepayers.”
According to Ferguson, people who are past due on energy or water bills or facing shutoff after Sept. 30 should:
-Call the provider to ask what program will work best for the situation.
-Be aware that families and individuals at 200 percent of the federal poverty level can receive $2,500 per year for bill assistance.
-Know that utilities must waive late fees through March 29, 2022.
-Be aware that providers cannot shut off services to anyone seeking assistance with a gas or power bill. The state utility commission can impose penalties on companies who violate that law.
More information is available from individual utilities or consumer@utc.wa.gov, the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission hotline at 888-333-WUTC (9882), www.utc.wa.gov/CovidHelp or the public counsel unit of the Attorney General’s Office, 206-464-7744 or utility@atg.wa.gov.
