OLYMPIA – The ongoing investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Malott resident Ryan Bass is one of several outlined in an independent investigation inquiry report conducted by the state Attorney General’s Office as a requirement of Initiative 940.
The initiative, approved by voters in 2018, updated the use of force statute, including making recommendations to reduce the number of violent interactions between law enforcement and members of the public.
One of the statute’s provisions required that investigations into police use of deadly force be carried out by an agency completely independent of the agency employing the involved officer(s), according to the report, which was issued last month.
Overall, the Attorney General’s Office found that the 12 investigative teams that responded to its inquiry “generally made good faith efforts to comply with the new requirements. Most instances of non-compliance stemmed from a genuine misunderstanding about the rules’ requirements.”
The report said I-940 was designed to build trust between law enforcement and community.
Bass, 39, was shot and later died March 3, 2020, during a confrontation with two Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Jodie Barcus and Justin Malone, and Omak Police Detective Brien Bowling on Riverside’s Main Street.
The officers were placed on administrative leave but later returned to duty after investigators briefed Sheriff Tony Hawley, then-Omak Chief Jeff Koplin and then-Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma.
According to the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit, the deputies and Bowling located Bass, who was wanted on outstanding warrants, in a vehicle parked in front of the Riverside Grocery, 102 N. Main St. He allegedly got out of the vehicle, showed a firearm and shot several rounds toward the officers.
The officers returned fire, striking Bass several times. None of the officers was hurt.
According to the warrants section of the sheriff’s office’s website, Bass was wanted for bail jumping, residential burglary, second-degree theft, vehicle theft, first-degree burglary, cyberstalking, fourth-degree assault and third-degree theft.
Bail was set at $25,000 each on two of the warrants, with no bail amount listed for the third.
The investigations unit is conducting the inquiry into the shooting. The unit is made up of representatives from several police agencies. Non-police community representatives also serve with the unit.
Unit spokesman Nathan Hahn, a detective sergeant with the Wenatchee Police Department, said the unit is waiting for the state crime lab to complete processing firearms evidence before the investigation can be completed.
“The report will be fully submitted to the prosecutor when those results come in,” he said. “Unfortunately, I cannot give you an estimate of when that will occur.”
According to the attorney general’s report, the involved agencies were in compliance with the law because they did not participate in the investigation, they relinquished control of the scene to the investigations unit, and no information was shared with the involved agencies other than limited briefings and information necessary for internal investigations.
In the area of transparency, the investigative unit included at least two community representatives, those representatives reviewed conflict of interest statements, briefings were held with the involved agencies and the community representatives participated, and the unit’s policies and procedures, members’ names, supervisors’ names, commanders’ names and community representatives’ names are available to the public upon request.
Those items all comply with state law, as does the unit’s weekly updates to the public, the AG’s report concluded.
Concerning communications, the deceased’s family was notified and a family liaison was assigned. Press releases were issued and the unit did not make the media aware of Bass’ criminal background. All those points are incompliance with the law.
The unit also was in compliance with all points examined on credibility of unit members.
