NESPELEM - Pacific lamprey are rarely seen in the Okanogan sub-basin but fisheries managers are working to change that.
Efforts have been underway since 2017, with multiple releases happening every year. Recovery is a cooperative effort among agencies, tribes and hydroelectric operators.
“Lamprey translocated into the Okanogan sub-basin are captured at downriver main stem Columbia hydro projects,” said John Rohrback, fisheries biologist for the Colville Confederated Tribes’ Department of Fish and Wildlife. “The lamprey that were translocated in August were captured at Priest Rapids Dam, brought to Wells Dam where they were measured and PIT tagged, and then we released them into the Okanogan.”
A PIT tag – passive integrated transponder – is an electronic locator implanted in a fish.
“During late July through early September for the past few years, Grant (County) PUD fisheries staff deploy and lower four perforated mechanical lamprey traps into both the right and left bank fish ladders at Priest Rapids Dam to be fished during the night when lamprey are most actively migrating,” said Mike Clement, biologist for Grant County Public Utility District. “The following morning the traps are retrieved, checked and fish collected are transferred to a fish holding facility.”
Future sampling efforts over the next five to seven years should provide fisheries managers the data they are seeking, according to the tribe. Data collected will provide indications of spawning and rearing success.
“The goal is to reestablish a viable lamprey population but it’s too early to tell if the fish have successfully spawned,” said Rohrback. “The fish we have released have been detected at PIT arrays in the streams where they were released, in the main stem Okanogan, and even in downstream locations.”
Since 2017, more than 500 lamprey have been released by the tribe into the Similkameen River, Omak Creek, Salmon Creek, the Okanogan River and the main stem Columbia immediately downstream of the mouth of the Okanogan.
