OLYMPIA – Three area agencies have been cited with findings by the Washington State Auditor’s Office for financial irregularities.
Pateros and Tonasket school districts and the City of Republic were scolded in audits published May 31.
Pateros
In an audit covering the period from Sept. 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021, the auditor said the Pateros School District did not have adequate controls for ensuring compliance with federal cash management requirements for COVID-19 educational stabilization fund money.
No dollar amount was questioned.
According to the audit, the district spent $352,470 of its education stabilization fund award during fiscal year 2021. The district’s internal controls were inadequate for demonstrating it had incurred and paid for program costs before requesting reimbursement.
Staffing problems led to the program. During the audit, the district was able to show it had incurred and paid for the program costs before requesting reimbursement, the audit said.
The district said it will maintain documentation to support its reimbursement requests and demonstrate compliance with program requirements.
Tonasket
Tonasket School District, for the same Sept. 1, 2020, through Aug. 31, 2021, time period, received an audit finding for its internal controls over financial statement preparation. The auditor’s office said they were inadequate for ensuring accurate and complete reporting.
According to the audit report:
-The district did not report activity related to bond refunding, resulting in about a $1.4 million understatement of financing sources and about a $1.4 million understatement of financing uses within the debt service fund.
-The district improperly netted the increase and decrease of non-voted bond debt. That led to understatements of increases in its schedule of long-term liabilities by about $1.7 million and $1.4 million, respectively.
It also resulted in an understatement of the ending balance by about $280,000.
The auditor’s office also found less significant errors on the district’s financial statements, notes and other supplementary schedules. Those errors were corrected by the district.
The auditor’s office recommended the district:
-Provide staff responsible for preparing financial reports with the necessary resources, time, training and oversight to ensure the statements are accurate and supported.
-Seek technical guidance.
In response, the district staff responsible for preparing the financial reports did not ensure that the transaction of refinancing the bond was reported correctly. That resulted in the error on the schedule of long-term liabilities.
Additional training was to be instituted before the 2021-22 year-end report.
Republic
The auditor’s office said the city hasn’t formalized its interfund loans to its garbage fund or adopted a formal plan to improve the fund’s financial condition
According to the report, which covers calendar years 2019 and 2020, the city provides garbage services to about 525 residents on an annual budget of about $230,000.
The garbage fund has had a negative fund balance since 2014, “which indicates the city has informally borrowed resources from other funds to pay its expenses,” the report said. “However, the city did not approve, record or set up a repayment schedule for an interfund loan as required.”
The garbage fund also has had an outstanding interfund loan from the water and sewer fund since 2014. A one-time interest payment was made in 2018, but the city did not pay any interest in 2019.
A resolution was approved in 2020 for charging an annual interest rate, but the city council has not evaluated the loan annually as required by the state. The final payment is estimated to be made in 2027, but the city doesn’t have a formal repayment schedule, the audit found.
“Interfund loans exceeding three years risk becoming a permanent diversion of funds,” said the auditor’s office. “The city has yet to implement a formal written plan for improving the garbage fund’s financial condition. It has also failed to comply with requirements for interfund loans during the prior two audit periods and continuing into the current audit period, further affecting the city’s financial condition in the garbage fund”
Concerns about the city’s financial condition and use of interfund loans were reported in the previous two audits, the report said.
Management did not implement recommendations made in the prior audit or revise conditions for its interfund loans to bring them into compliance, the report said.
The auditor’s office recommended the city:
-Establish a formal, written plan to address the garbage fund’s financial condition and revise the plan as needed.
-Monitor financial operations closely.
-Complete annual evaluations of the interfund loan interest rate and amend the garbage fund interfund loan resolution.
-Provide ongoing training for the clerk treasurer.
The city, in response, acknowledged the problems but said the garbage fund has been making strides toward being in compliance.
A yearly interest payment was established, with an end date for repayment by 2027.
The resolution was completed before the city renegotiated the contract with its garbage hauler in June 2021.
“This new contract savings will remove the garbage fund from its negative status by the middle of 2022 by hauling the garbage to a different transfer station/landfill,” said the city.
The change also is expected to allow the city to repay the interfund loan two years earlier.
