OKANOGAN - Okanogan County Community Action Council continues to assist clients during the coronavirus pandemic.
While the lobby remains closed to the public, client services representatives are conducting phone intake interviews and “remain dedicated to helping individuals remain fed, housed and stable during these difficult times,” said Executive Director Lael Duncan.
All programs have specific guidelines and eligibility criteria. Assistance with rent, deposits, utilities, food resources, transportation assistance and veterans’ resources are possible, as is direct case management to qualified households who in Okanogan County.
The agency also offers services and resources for homeless and unaccompanied youth, young adults and those who may be pregnant and/or parenting.
“Some special funding has been provided to assist households with energy costs and may even allow an extra energy assistance payment this year” said Duncan. “Give us a call if you need food, housing or just don’t know how to manage because of the pandemic. We are here to help.”
More information is available at 509-422-4041, 877-641-0101 or at www.occac.com and select “get help” or go directly to http://occac.com/get-help/emergency-services/.
