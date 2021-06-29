OKANOGAN – The city and PC Nut Hut, Omak, are entering a land use agreement so the company can provide wireless Internet service in the city and the city will get two Internet hot spots.
The agreement was approved June 15 by the Okanogan City Council.
The company will install equipment at the Okanogan Legion Airport so it can provide wireless Internet to its customers in Okanogan.
In return, open access Internet hot spots will be provided at the airport and Legion Park. The city will reimburse the company for the cost of materials and equipment for the Legion Park hot spot.
The agreement runs for five years.
In other business, the council:
-Approved an ordinance amending city code and adopting the new state building code.
-Approved the updated six-year transportation improvement plan.
