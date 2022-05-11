GRAND COULEE – The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation has reached an agreement with Berkley Insurance Co. to complete the Grand Coulee Fire Station project.
The 22,000-square-foot fire station will provide space for vehicle and equipment storage along with separate crew areas for sleeping and dining, meeting/training rooms, offices and a public reception area, said the bureau.
Once completed, it will ensure reliable protection for all bureau facilities and lands and assist local communities and other agencies through mutual aid agreements. Site of the new fire station is at the west gate to the Grand Coulee Power Office industrial area near the intersection of Highway 155 and B Street.
Berkley selected J.S. Held LLC to coordinate project efforts with National Native American Construction Inc., which was selected to complete the project.
A mobilization date is expected in the coming weeks, said the bureau. The agency anticipates the project will take 12-18 months to complete.
The bureau terminated the fire station contract with Innovative Construction and Design, a small business in Post Falls, Idaho, in February 2021. It was the second termination for the contract.
The U.S. government includes terms in its contracts that protect against financial losses in cases where the awarded contractor does not meet its contractual obligations. That protection is provided via performance bonds issued by a second party surety, said the agency.
Reclamation opened negotiations with ICD’s surety – Berkley - to negotiate a mutually agreeable solution to bring the contract to completion.
The construction contract was awarded in 2016 for $13.63 million with a period of performance end date of April 30, 2018. The contract was terminated in March 2019.
According to the agency, the initial termination was rescinded by agreement with the surety in favor of allowing an approved third-party contractor to take over the project. Ultimately, the third-party contractor was unsuccessful, which resulted in the second termination in February 2021.
Current contract price is $14.24 million.
