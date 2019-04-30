EPHRATA - The Grant County Sheriff's Office is warning farmers to keep a close eye on their implements’ global positioning system equipment because of a recent uptick in thefts of those electronics.
Deputies have tallied about $90,000 in losses of GPS equipment stolen from unattended farm tractors all across Grant County. The county extends north to the Grand Coulee area.
GPS equipment is easy for a thief to remove and can yield a hefty return when sold to people trafficking stolen property, said the sheriff’s office.
Deputies encourage farmers to take extra precautions to prevent the theft of GPS equipment.
Anyone with information about thefts of GPS equipment is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 509-762-1160 or email crimetips@grantcountywa.gov. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.