SAINT JOSEPH, Mo. – Kelsey Vejraska, Omak, has earned the National Junior Angus Association’s bronze and silver awards.
Vejraska, 18, is the daughter of Todd and Katlenia Vejraska. She attends Oklahoma State University, where she studies agricultural communications/agribusiness. She is a member of the NJAA and the Washington Junior Angus Association, which she has served as a western representative.
She has participated in state, regional and national shows and showmanship contests. At the National Junior Angus Show, Vejraska participated in the quiz bowl contest. She also served as a voting delegate in 2018 and was a participant in the mentoring program in 2009 and 2018.
She participated in the Leaders Engaged in Angus Development conferences in 2015, 2016 and 2018, and the Raising the Bar Conference in 2018.
Bronze and silver awards are the first two levels of the National Junior Angus Associations recognition program, which began in 1972. Junior Angus breeders must apply for the awards, then meet point requirements in many areas of participation before receiving the honors, officials said.
Applicants are evaluated in areas of junior Angus association activities and leadership, participation in showmanship, contests and shows, using performance testing to improve their herd, and their progress in producing and merchandising Angus cattle.
