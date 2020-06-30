OKANOGAN – The Okanogan County Fairgrounds Agriplex will be pressed into service next month as an alternate courtroom.
Jury trials are scheduled to begin July 7 and Okanogan County Superior Court has established the alternate site “to ensure adequate safety protocols for court operations,” said an announcement from Dennis Rabidou, Superior Court administrator and director of juvenile services.
An open house is planned from 9 a.m. to noon July 1 at the Agriplex, 175 Rodeo Trail, for justice partners and agencies.
“There is a likelihood that this off-site location will be used for other court dockets aside from jury trials,” Rabidou said.
Rabidou said the county is charging the court, a division of state government, to use the facility. He said he didn’t have exact numbers.
COVID-19 funding from the state should cover the expense, he said.
Court operations have been curtailed since mid-March because of COVID-19.
“It is the court’s goal to safely resume jury trials while minimizing the risk of coronavirus exposure by jurors, court personnel, litigants and the public,” said a Superior Court announcement.
Among the changes:
-Potential jurors should not appear of health-related circumstances exist such that they should not serve. A process for seeking deferral will be included in the juror summons.
Those at higher risk, based on age or health condition or those of a household member, may ask to postpone jury duty. People with coronavirus exposure are asked to notify court personnel.
-Moving jury trials to the Agriplex and Annex.
-Protective measures, including requiring masks, social distancing and frequent sanitation of high-contact areas. If necessary, a person’s temperature may be taken to determine whether the person can stay or should have service deferred.
“The Agriplex represented the best starting point in terms of space, existing infrastructure and available resources to have a reasonably safe alternative to the courthouse,” said Rabidou. “I am confident that when people see if they will be able to focus on their juror duties and without distractions related to the coronavirus.”
