WINTHROP – Free air purifiers were given to Methow Valley residents last week.
The HEPA purifiers were given Aug. 18 at the Winthrop Barn. Plans to continue the drive-through, no-contact giveaway on Aug. 19 were scrapped because all purifiers were distributed Aug. 18, according to Okanogan County Emergency Management.
Instant Brands donated 2,000 purifiers, which were distributed by the Town of Winthrop, Okanogan County Emergency Management and Clean Air Methow.
The purifier distribution was aimed at helping people heavily impacted by wildfire smoke and poor indoor air quality.
Limited supplies of purifiers also are available for constituents of Room One, Methow at Home, Lookout Coalition, Aero Methow Rescue Service, Methow Valley School District, Town of Twisp, City of Pateros and Family Health Centers.
A similar event is planned in Pateros. No details have been released.
The indoor air purifiers can be used to create clean indoor air in support of better health during wildfire smoke; they also filter dust, pollen, pet dander and viruses from the air and can be used indoors year-round, said the emergency department.
Also assisting with distribution were The Cove and Fire District No. 6.
