COULEE DAM – Grand Coulee Dam School District officials are dealing with an alleged threat of violence toward Lake Roosevelt schools from a student.
The alleged threat came Wednesday evening, Dec. 8, said Superintendent Paul Turner.
“An investigation, including law enforcement, was started immediately,” he said. “The district was able to identify the student in question and the student will not be at school until the investigation is concluded.”
Law enforcement will continue to support the school district in the process, Turner said.
“No specific or credible threat to the school, students or staff is known at this time,” he said. “As always, school security is of utmost important to us and we appreciate those who help to keep our community safe.”
The incident is the latest in a series of alleged threats made toward local schools and schools across the state. Pateros and Omak districts dealt with threats last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.