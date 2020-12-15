OMAK – The Economic Alliance distributed more than $1 million in federal CARES Act money to businesses in Okanogan County.
Alliance Executive Director Roni Holder-Diefenbach briefed the Omak City Council during its Dec. 7 Zoom meeting.
The city provided the economic development agency with $75,000 in CARES Act money that was awarded to 36 businesses, said Holder-Diefenbach. An additional $25,000 award allowed the agency to give out a total of $99,999.72.
She said the businesses were grateful to have received the COVID-19 impact grants.
Some additional money is available through the state Department of Commerce, she said. Businesses were notified by email.
Another grant program, Working Washington, targets businesses impacted by restrictions set by the governor a couple weeks ago.
Later in the meeting, the council amended the CARES act agreement with The Economic Alliance.
In the original agreement Economic Alliance got $75,000 to distribute to local businesses. The city had money left over as it approached the Nov. 30 spending deadline, so $25,000 more went to the economic development organization from the city.
The city spent all but $3,000 of its available CARES Act money.
In other business, the council:
-Amended the 2020 budget by increasing the garbage fund by $30,000 for a total anticipated expenditure of $1.03 million. Because of the contract amount with Sunrise Disposal, the city will go over the year’s approved expenditures.
The additional expenditure is expected to be offset by revenue.
-Approved the 2021 budget. City Administrator Todd McDaniel said the Teamsters contract has not yet been finalized.
-Approved the 2021 salary schedule for non-union employees. Most will get a 3 percent raise. Exceptions are seasonal workers and some pool employees; lifeguards will receive an increase based on the state minimum wage.
-Amended the 2020 library fund budget by $5,000. The library heating and cooling system failed, resulting in additional expenses of around $4,800.
-Agreed to buy fuel from Whitley Fuel, Okanogan, during 2021. Whitley, which supplied the city with fuel in 2020, was the only bidder.
-Approved the 2021 fee schedule, which has few changes from this year. No utility rate increases are expected. Some fees were added in the land use section.
-Approved a change order with POW Contracting for rock excavation on Granite Street near Thumb Rock.
-Renewed the city’s insurance with Martin-Morris Agency, the city’s agent with Cities Insurance Association of Washington.
-Heard a request from Councilwoman Nattalie Cariker for the Omak-Okanogan Tree Board to meet to discuss planting an evergreen tree in Civic League Park where a tree was removed recently. It could be decorated for the holidays, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.