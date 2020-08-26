ALMIRA – The Almira School District will open Sept. 1 with a hybrid model for kindergarten through fifth grade students and remote learning for sixth- through 12th-graders.
The district will provide hot spot devices for those who need Internet access, plus Chromebooks.
Meals will be provided for students who qualify for free and reduce-price meals and to those who want to pay for them.
Meanwhile, Coulee-Hartline will start remotely for pre-kindergarten, kindergarten through fifth grade and ninth through 12th grade students.
Online learning for all grade levels starts Sept. 8.
Chromebooks will be provided. Parents and teachers will be trained Sept. 1-4 in their use and for other technology and remote learning assistance.
Teachers will work from their classrooms and broadcast their instruction remotely. Options may be developed to provide specialized, in-person and small group services.
Food service will be on a grab-and-go basis.
