Students displaced after Oct. 12 blaze
ALMIRA – Remote learning is underway this week in Almira in the wake of an Oct. 12 fire that destroyed Almira Elementary and Middle School.
Fire broke out the afternoon of Oct. 12 in the elementary portion of the building, which was built in the early 1950s. It spread to the administrative area and then the middle school wing and gym.
The blaze burned through the night and into the next day, with around 100 firefighters responding from several departments, including Grand Coulee and Ephrata.
Firefighters dumped an estimated half-million gallons of water on the blaze.
An Oct. 12 power outage in Almira led to cancellation of classes that day, so the school building was empty when the blaze began, officials said. There were no injuries.
The cause is thought to be electrical.
Even as the rubble continued smoldering, school officials met to plan a restart of classes.
Remote learning, as was done during the statewide school shutdown for COVID-19, is planned through Oct. 22 despite most of the district’s Chromebooks being lost in the fire. Other districts have offered Chromebooks, and the Northeast Washington Educational Service District is helping coordinate replacement hardware, technology setup, payroll, student records and other logistics, said Michael Dunn, ESD superintendent.
The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction and neighboring districts have offered assistance.
Dunn said counseling is being offered to students, staff and families.
In-person classes
Starting Oct. 25, preschool, third, fourth and fifth grade students will attend classes at Almira Community Church. Kindergarten, first and second grades will be at Almira Community Center, while sixth-, seventh- and eighth-graders will attend school in Coulee City, said district officials.
Almira and Coulee-Hartline districts operate on a cooperative agreement, with middle school students normally housed in Almira and high school students in Coulee City. About 118 students attended the Almira school.
Plans are in the works for placing portable classrooms next to the old school in Hartline to allow all Almira students and staff to reunite, said Dunn. The Hartline campus has a gym.
The district plans to rebuild in Almira; the building and contents were insured, Dunn said. There’s also insurance for personal belongings of staff and students.
“The outpouring of offers of support already – from community foundations, credit unions and caring individuals, has been incredible and is deeply appreciated,” he said.
Among the districts offering help is Omak.
Superintendent Michael Porter said he contacted Almira Superintendent Dan Read the day after the fire to offer use of extra middle school desks “that we would be happy to take over to him if they would be needed.”
At that point, Read told Porter the district was still in the early stages of absorbing the loss and planning the next steps “and would let us know,” Porter said.
Grand Coulee Dam Superintendent Paul Turner said he also contacted Read to offer support; other districts across eastern Washington also offered help and condolences.
More than building lost
The blaze not only destroyed the building, but years of classroom contents, instructional materials, school records, and decades worth of Almira High School class photos, trophies and other memorabilia.
Some Almira families have had up to six generations attend the school.
Porter said he offered condolences for the loss of the building, pictures trophies and other items.
“I shared with him that the Omak School District would be standing by to provide any support we could,” he said.
The Omak district has had experience losing school buildings to fire. In 1975, the Copple Building burned, and in 1987, fire destroyed much of North Omak Elementary School.
Dunn said he and a member of his staff met Oct. 13 with Read, Almira staff and board members, Fire Chief Denny Pinar, Coulee-Hartline school representatives and Clear Risk Solutions, the Almira district’s risk management company.
“Longest term, there is, of course, a desire to rebuild,” said Dunn. “The district will need to work within the limits for which the building is insured, and thus, donations may come in very handy should costs exceed what is available via insurance.”
Almira school was an older, well-kept facility, but code “is very different today than when it was built and expanded,” he said.
The elementary portion of the building was constructed in the early 1950s.
“Philanthropy offers and efforts have been amazing – from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the Innovia Foundation, the Columbia Basin Foundation and Spokane Teachers Credit Union, to name a few,” Dunn said.
Monetary donations are being accepted to help with items insurance won’t cover, he said.
Columbia Basin Foundation has established the Almira School Warrior Strong Fund to accept donations. More information is at www.columbiabasinfoundation.org or at CBF, 234 First Ave. N.W., Suite B, Ephrata, WA 98823.
In addition, teachers have set up wish lists on Amazon. More information is on the Almira Elementary And ACH Middle Schools Facebook page.
According to comments left with the post, help is coming from as far away as Bandon, Ore., and Australia.
The Reardan community also is supporting teachers and support staff with donations, according to a Reardan-Edwall School District staff member.
Almira Elementary and Middle School started offering “Stay Strong” T-shirts and other items at its online store the day after the fire, in keeping with the #WarriorStrong tag circulating on the Internet. Proceeds go to the school.
Expressions of support
Along with financial support, Dunn suggested school districts, schools, organizations and others could help with public expressions of support via video and written messages, social media posts and so on.
“Things this deserving community can see and feel that you are thinking about and praying for” them, he said.
Cheney Public Schools did just that, offering condolences and support in a social media post.
Dunn said he talked to an Almira community member who was overwhelmed both at the devastation and the incredible outpouring of support and concern from near and far.
“Sometimes, or perhaps often, in the midst of unthinkable loss, things are found or rediscovered,” he said. “Important things like our core humanity and concern for one another, and respect for each other’s history and heritage. The fact that we need each other, always, but most especially when the challenge is greatest.”
“Almira Elementary and ACH Middle School have amazing students and a wonderful staff. Nothing that happened today changes this,” said ACH High School in a social media post Oct. 12. “One of the many great things about our small-town communities is we support each other through the good and the bad. We are proud to be Warriors.”
“I’d like to give a big shout out to all of the local volunteer firefighters that dropped what they were doing this afternoon and came to the aid of the tiny town of Almira,” wrote Almira resident and graduate Kari McKay on Facebook Oct. 12. “These guys don’t get enough credit and they worked so hard to try and stop this fire.”
Very little was saved from the intense, fast-moving blaze. Reports indicate a few photos were saved from the principal’s office, and an assistant coach ran into the building to save middle school football equipment.
Almira school officials decided to go ahead with middle school football and volleyball practices the day after the fire and games later in the week.
Almira teacher Julianna Hughes, in a social media post, wrote that she attended the school and now teaches kindergarten there.
“My heart, soul and lots of tears went into this school and my classroom,” she wrote. “It’s gut wrenching to have that pulled out from under you.”
But she also expressed optimism.
“Time to start from scratch,” she continued. “I know we’ll do all we can for our kids to make this year the best that we can. We have some of the most hardworking staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.