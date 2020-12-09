OKANOGAN – A hearing is planned Dec. 21 in Okanogan County Superior Court on a motion to amend charges against Lance Robert Bowers.
The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. before Judge Chris Culp.
The motion, filed Dec. 2 by Prosecutor Arian Noma, seeks to charge Bowers with first-degree murder, first-degree reckless burning, theft of a firearm, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of a stolen firearm and two counts of first-degree assault.
Bowers, 38, was initially charged with first-degree murder, second-degree arson and theft of a firearm.
Bowers faced charges of assault and other crimes when, on June 3, 2019, a human body was found in the burned remains of his vehicle. The murder charge was filed later, and the court subsequently allowed the cases to be joined.
Prosecutor Arian Noma said the request for amended charges is a housekeeping matter.
Bowers is accused of killing his wife, Angela Bowers. Her body was found in the trunk of a burning vehicle in Aeneas Valley on June 3, 2019. Charging was delayed until November 2019 while DNA evidence was tested to determine the identity of the person in the trunk.
A status conference in the case is planned Feb. 8, 2021, before Judge Henry A. Rawson.
