OKANOGAN – Another longtime Okanogan School District teacher plans to retire at the end of the 2019-20 school year.
The Okanogan School Board, which met virtually March 25 over the Zoom platform, accepted the retirement of James Anderson, high school Spanish teacher.
Anderson has worked for the Okanogan district since 1992, starting as a para-educator. He also taught fourth grade, kindergarten, first grade and high school Spanish.
Earlier this year the board accepted retirements of art teacher Dan Brown and shop teacher Andy Knutson.
The board hired several coaches: Stacey LaDoux, assistant high school track coach; Martin Mitchell, assistant high school tennis coach; Ken Vedders, assistant high school boys’ soccer coach, and Ron Cate, assistant high school golf coach.
School sports have been suspended until at least April 24 under the state-mandated closure of schools to combat coronavirus.
Also hired was Patti Hennigs, summer food service cook/coordinator.
Resignations were accepted from Nina Ott, study hall supervisor, and Rachel Davidson, bus driver.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a resolution suspending board policy while dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The resolution grants the superintendent or designee authority to operate outside board policy during the emergency.
-Approved out-of-endorsement teaching assignments for the 2019-20 school year.
The meeting, to which all board members tuned in, lasted eight minutes.
