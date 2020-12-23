OKANOGAN – One more inmate at the Okanogan County Jail has tested positive for COVID-19.
Sheriff Tony Hawley said the jail on Dec. 8 offered testing to 70 inmates who had not been tested previously. Twenty-two agreed to be tested, with one testing positive.
Testing was conducted in coordination with LifeLine Ambulance and Okanogan County Public Health.
“The one inmate who tested positive has not exhibited any symptoms and has been separated from other inmates due to booking classification since being booked last month,” Hawley said. “Due to the inmate’s isolation prior to testing, there is a negligible risk of COVID transmission to any other inmates or staff.
“This inmate continues to be quarantined and monitored by corrections staff.”
On Dec. 16, another 11 inmates were tested, with one having a rapid test and the other 10 having tests sent to a lab. The rapid test provided a negative result.
“We expect to have the tests results within a few days” for the others, Hawley said.
All those previously testing positive, staff and inmates, have been cleared of quarantine and are symptom free, he said.
“This is a situation the staff at the jail continues to monitor and will remain in contact with Okanogan County Public Health,” he said.
Lauri Jones, community health director with Okanogan County Public Health, said Friday, Dec. 18, that the jail is “looking good” in terms of stopping transmission and doing testing.
“My concerns are for congregate settings,” from the jail to nursing homes, orchard camps and other situations, she said. “It’s been my concern from the get-go.”
The jail adopted good strategies early on, she said.
Guidelines include limiting bookings, social distancing, mask wearing and screening everyone who enters the jail. Inmates are kept in cellblock groups.
Despite the precautions, nearly a dozen inmates tested positive for COVID-19 in testing done the first week of December.
In addition, four staff members also tested positive, said Hawley.
He said his office was notified Dec. 8 of the inmates’ positive results from tests conducted Dec. 3 in partnership with Okanogan County Public Health and LifeLine Ambulance. Testing was done after an inmate developed COVID-19 symptoms.
“Within that same timeframe, a staff member tested positive for COVID-19,” he said.
The first affected inmate was isolated immediately and quarantine protocols were initiated. Jail staff identified a total of 23 inmates from two separate living areas who may have had contact with the affected individual or the staff member.
Those inmates were tested in an effort to isolate exposure to the fewest number of inmates and staff. Of the 23 tested, one inmate, who was symptom-free when booked, has exhibited symptoms. The inmate developed symptoms within days of being booked, Hawley said.
Since the late November exposure, four jail staff members have tested positive for COVID-19. With coordination with the health district, all were quarantined and tested immediately, with remaining staff being screened for contact or exposure.
Several additional staff members were identified as being at risk for exposure and also were quarantined and tested.
