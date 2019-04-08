OMAK – The city council has given preliminary approval to the Meadow Point planned development, thus allowing developers to continue working on an apartment complex in the north end of town.
“Preliminary approval gives them a punch list” for meeting conditions placed on the development by the city planning commission, city contract planner Kurt Danison told the council during its April 1 meeting.
Okanogan County Housing Authority is proposing the 47-unit complex, which would be in the Oak, Jonathan and Pine streets area.
The housing authority is waiting on a parcel boundary line adjustment to go through Okanogan County before annexation of its property to the city can be finalized.
The council received documents March 18 from the planning commission recommending preliminary approval of the development.
Danison said planning commissioners put several conditions on the proposal.
Once the annexation is complete, the property would be zoned for multi-family residential use.
Conditions address streets, utilities, storm drainage, fire suppression, inspections, transfer of water rights for any wells within the development property, easements, archaeological discoveries and assumption of the property’s portion of existing city indebtedness.
Nancy Nash-Mendez, housing authority executive director, told the planning commission during its March 6 meeting that the complex’s target population is veterans who have no homes, families with children, families displaced by fires and people with special needs.
All units would house individuals who are at 50 percent of the area median income or below. The development will include a walking path, playground, landscaping, lighting, sidewalks, street trees, on-site parking, water and sewer infrastructure, paved areas, a community center, an on-site manager and a landscape buffer between it and neighboring properties.
Construction would begin in June or July.
In other business, the council:
-Approved a contract with Overland Fence and Construction, Tonasket, for chain-link fencing around the fire department training facility at the Omak Memorial Cemetery. The cost is $17,853.
-Approved a supplemental agreement with the state Department of Transportation for Engh Road/Highway 215 improvements.
-Approved a contract with Correct Equipment, Othello, for eastside well chlorine system replacement. The cost is $9,879.74.
-Approved a contract with Speer Taps Inc., Carnation, for installation of two water valves at the intersections of First Avenue and Ash Street and Second Avenue and Ash. The cost is $13,200.40.
-Approved a permit for J&M Liquidations to sell fireworks in the Burger King parking lot, 601 Omache Drive, during the Fourth of July sales season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.