OMAK – A 47-unit apartment complex, Meadow Point, is planned in the north end of town.
Okanogan County Housing Authority is proposing the complex, which will be in the Oak, Jonathan and Pine streets area.
The city planning commission conducted a public hearing on the proposal during its March 6 meeting.
Nancy Nash-Mendez, housing authority executive director, said the complex’s target population is veterans who have no homes, families with children, families displaced by fires and people with special needs.
All units will house individuals who are at 50 percent of the area median income or below, said Collin Thompson of the Yakima-based Office of Rural and Farmworker Housing. The development will include a walking path, playground, landscaping and lighting.
Roger Tucker, architect with non-profit community design center Environmental Works, said there will be paving, new sidewalks, street trees, water and sewer infrastructure.
A community center also is planned.
The property would be in the city and zoned for multi-family residential use, said Kurt Danison, city contract planner.
Three written comments were received.
Pat Huff and Linda Harris, both Quince Street residents, asked about privacy, fencing and noise.
Nash-Mendez said the development will have an around-the-clock, on-site manager.
Tucker said the apartments would be built as far west from Horizon Estates, where both Huff and Harris live, as possible. There’s no plan for privacy fencing, but a landscape buffer is planned.
Construction would begin in June or July.
Commissioner Potter asked about how many onsite parking spaces there were. Mr. Danison said code requires one and a half parking spaces per unit and the development plans exceed the requirements.
The planning commission voted unanimously to recommend preliminary approval of the development to the city council, subject to conditions and findings in the staff report. The recommendation was scheduled to go to the council March 18; a hearing is proposed for April 1.
If the council grants preliminary approval of the planned development, it would adopt an ordinance finalizing annexation.
In other business, the commission:
-Talked about changing regular meeting dates and times to 5 p.m. the second Tuesday of the month. The city council would need to act on the proposal.
-Heard an update on the state Department of Transportation planning study to identify areas needing improvements along Highway 97 in Omak and a portion of Highway 155 near East Omak Elementary School.
An open house is planned April 25; the time has not been set.
