SPOKANE - An Okanogan County defendant’s appeal from convictions for third-degree assault and resisting arrest have been rejected by the state Court of Appeals for Division 3.
In an unpublished decision filed March 3, the appeals court affirmed Jason Lee Planque’s conviction. Judge Kevin Korsmo wrote the opinion, with Reobert Lawrence-Berrey and Rebecca Pennell concurring.
Planque challenged Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry A. Rawson’s refusal to grant a drug offender sentencing alternative sentence.
According to court documents, Planque was intoxicated and was accused of assaulting his mother, who called law enforcement. Sheriff’s Deputy Isaiah Holloway arrived shortly after midnight at the home Planque shared with his mother and grandmother.
Holloway testified that Planque refused to shake hands with him and, after seeing that Planque wore a knife sheath, advised Planque he would be detained pending investigation. While the deputy tried to handcuff Planque, the defendant wrenched his arm free and twice shoved the deputy.
Holloway wrestled Planque to the ground and handcuffed him. Planque never contended that he was injured or had any physical limitations, said court documents.
Planque testified that Holloway approached and struck him in the face. When the deputy grabbed his arms, Planque said he protested that he had limited range of motion in his arms and, because of his limitations, he could not have shoved the deputy.
In closing arguments, the prosecutor argued that Planque’s physical limitation argument was uncorroborated and no evidence supported the theory other than Planque’s testimony, said court records.
The jury convicted Planque of third-degree assault and resisting arrest, but acquitted him of fourth-degree assault against his mother. She had testified that she didn’t remember her son shoving her.
At sentencing, Planque sought a residential drug offender sentencing alternative sentence, relying on a letter from his mother and his own argument of a long-term struggle with alcoholism.
The court declined the alternative sentence, reasoning that voluntary treatment was more appropriate in light of the lack of evidence that he was amenable to treatment. Planque was given a standard range prison sentence.
Planque then appealed, arguing the prosecutor committed misconduct in the closing argument and that the court erred in declining his sentencing request.
The appeals court rejected both those arguments.
Planque was represented on appeal by Jill Shumaker Reuter of Eastern Washington Appellate Law, Spokane. Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma represented the state.
