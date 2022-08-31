SPOKANE — The state Court of Appeals affirmed the judgment of a trial court in the case of Daniel Andritz as guilty, citing that he failed to demonstrate prejudice as part of an appeal he recently filed.
The decision was part of an unpublished opinion filed from the division 3 appeals court out of Spokane on Aug. 25, following Andritz’s submitted appeal claiming the trial court abused its discretion in allowing an amendment during the initial case.
Andritz was originally charged by the State with one count of first-degree rape of a child, occurring some time in 2012, according to the court document. After the alleged victim testified the event most likely occurred in 2013, the court allowed the State to amend its information on the date range.
The jury found Andritz guilty as charged, and he was sentenced to 108 months to life. It also imposed a condition of community custody required him to “pay for all counseling services/therapy costs incurred by his/her victim and members of his/her immediate family as a direct result of his/her assault upon him/her,” but did not impose any counseling costs as restitution.
Through various similar cases and precedents, the appeals court found that Andritz did not prove prejudice. And that when faced with the amended time frame, made no efforts to locate new or additional witnesses and evidence, even after claiming that the new dates would put his witnesses outside of the applicable dates.
The court found that the called witnesses in defense of Andritz still provided testimony that was unrestricted by dates, like that of his mother, Lina Hallock, who testified to details of the home and when a cousin of the alleged victim was born.
The community custody condition of Andritz’s sentence was also challenged since the court “did not impose any counseling costs as restitution.” The state conceded that those costs were improperly imposed.
In the unpublished opinion, the appeals court accepted the State’s concession on the community custody along with its affirmation of the original judgment.
