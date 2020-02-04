SPOKANE - The state Court of Appeals for Division 3 has affirmed the rape conviction of an Okanogan County man.
Jose Enrique Gonzalez Palomares was convicted in Okanogan County Superior Court in 2018 of first-degree child rape. In an unpublished opinion filed Jan. 30, the appeals court affirmed his conviction.
Gonzalez, as he is named in court documents, challenged the timeliness of his trial, the propriety of a mistrial and the use at trial of text messages his wife shared with police, among other contentions.
The appeals court disagreed. Judge Kevin Korsmo wrote the opinion, with Robert Lawrence-Berry and Rebecca Pennell concurring.
A girl, now age 22, accused Gonzalez of raping her several years before, while his mother was babysitting her. She was 14 at the time, court documents said.
Gonzalez talked with investigators, then went to pick up his paycheck. He failed to return to work for his dinnertime shift, said court records.
He texted his wife that the past was catching up to him. He urged her to take care of their unborn child, said he was sorry and needed to leave, according to the record. His wife reported him as a missing person and shared the text messages with police.
He was subsequently charged and soon was apprehended, said court records. Trial was continued and, because of an emergency in Judge Chris Culp’s family, was postponed again. Judge Henry Rawson was unable to step in and preside over the trial as scheduled, and Culp said he preferred to keep the trial because of significant pretrial rulings he had made.
He suggested releasing Gonzalez from jail, where he had been since his arrest, but defense counsel noted that an immigration hold would require Gonzalez’ transfer to federal custody and possible deportation before the Okanogan County case could be resolved, according to court records. An immigration lawyer had advised that it was not in Gonzalez’ best interest to be released from state court custody.
The trial was continued to Jan. 9, 2018. Defense filed a written objection to the new trial date, but did not note the matter for hearing.
Culp granted a defense motion to exclude text messages found in Gonzales’ cellphone after a search warrant was issued, accepting the defense argument that the spousal communication privilege precluded use of the information.
The case went to trial before Rawson on Jan. 29, 2018. After the jury deliberated for several hours, the jury informed the court it could not reach a verdict. A mistrial was declared.
A second trial began March 6, 2018, before Rawson. At that trial, two exhibits displayed the text messages Gonzalez’ wife had shown police, and the victim described her memories of the incident. Gonzalez testified that he did not commit the crime, said court records.
He was convicted.
Before sentencing, the defense moved for a new trial based on newly discovered evidence. Gonzalez’ young cousin, who had been babysat with the victim, told counsel the victim had disclosed she had been sexually abused by a member of her own household, said court records.
The trial court concluded the cousin’s testimony probably would not have changed the verdict in light of the defendant’s own behavior and statements.
At sentencing, the defense sought an exceptional, mitigated sentence of 10 months commensurate with the sentence a juvenile court would have imposed on him at the time of the offense. The trial court declined the request and, instead, sentenced him to 93 months in prison.
Gonzalez was represented by Teymur Gasanovich Askerov of Black Law, Seattle. Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma represented the state.
