SPOKANE – The state Court of Appeals for Division 3 has decided to publish an earlier opinion concerning advertising of the 2017 Okanogan County tax foreclosure sale.
The opinion was filed April 2 as an unpublished opinion.
In that decision, the appeals court returned the case back to Okanogan County Superior Court for additional consideration.
The case, Okanogan County v. Various Parcels of Real Property, et al., stemmed from a misaddressed notice of tax foreclosure.
Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1, appealed denial of its motion for an order vacating the county’s judgment of tax foreclosure involving the investment trust’s interest in a property in Brewster.
The appeals court reversed Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry A. Rawon’s denial of the motion and remanded the case for further proceedings.
In 1997, Washington Mutual bank loaned several members of the Covarrubias family $43,400 to purchase a mobile home. The loan was secured by a deed of trust against the mobile home and real property in Brewster on which the mobile home would be affixed, said court records.
The deed of trust was recorded in Okanogan County.
Twenty years later, the county initiated tax foreclosure proceedings against several properties, including the Covarrubias property.
A foreclosure notice was published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on Sept. 14, 2017. The county obtained a litigation guarantee from Fidelity National Title that disclosed the deed of trust, and sent a copy of its notice and summons via certified mail to Washington Mutual at the address in the litigation guarantee, according to court records.
The letter was returned because there was no such address and no forwarding address. The tax sale was posted, and a couple months later, on Dec. 8, 2017, the property was sold at auction for $21,000 to Christina and Edilberto Valdovinos.
On July 25, 2018, the county was contacted by a Wilmington Trust attorney who said Washington Mutual’s notice was sent to the wrong address. The address on the deed of trust was 1201 Third Ave., Seattle, while the county sent the notice to 201 Third Ave. - the address noted in the title report.
Wilmington, claiming to be successor to Washington Mutual’s interest in the deed of trust, sought to have the foreclosure judgment declared void, said court records. It contended the county didn’t give proper notice and failed to follow up when the letter was returned.
