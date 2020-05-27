SPOKANE – Two of four drug-related convictions were reinstated by the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 against a man found guilty in 2018 in Okanogan County Superior Court.
Dwight Eldon Backherms was convicted by a jury in November 2018 of two counts of delivery of controlled substances and two of possession of controlled substances. Trial court Judge Henry A. Rawson dismissed the two possession charges based on double jeopardy and entered convictions for the higher charges of delivery.
On appeal, Backhers challenged all four convictions, arguing that law enforcement officers unlawfully entered his home and seized evidence of controlled substances. He also challenged the delivery convictions because jury instructions required the state to prove he knew the nature of the substances but failed in its proof.
“We agree to the dismissal of the charges for delivery of controlled substances because of insufficiency of evidence,” said the appeals court in an unpublished opinion filed May 12. “We reinstate the possession convictions because, contrary to Backherms’ contention, law enforcement officers lawfully entered his home and seized the controlled substances.”
The appeals court remanded the case to Superior Court for resentencing based on convictions of lower charges – the two possession counts.
On May 3, 2018, Okanogan County sheriff’s Deputy Robert Ray received an email notification of a state Department of Corrections felony arrest warrant for Backherms. Ray knew Backherms and where he lived from earlier arrests, and knew of his past drug use because of cooperation with a drug task force, according to court records.
Later that day, Ray and Deputy Gisberth Gonzalez went to Backherms’ home on Highway 7 near Oroville to execute the warrant.
When they arrived, they approached the front door of Backherms’ mobile home, court records said. They found the door ajar but a metal screen door closed. Ray saw two people inside, a man and a woman who the deputy knew lived with Backherms. After waiting for 10 minutes, the man turned so Ray could see his face and confirm that it was Backherms.
Ray knocked on the door, advised Backherms of the warrant and asked him to come outside. Backherms moved as if to walk down a hallway, and Ray told him he would enter the home and detain him if Backherms didn’t come outside, court records said.
Backherms turned his back, reached into a pocket, retrieved two baggies and then handed them to the woman, who sat at the kitchen table, court records said.
Ray was concerned the baggies contained drugs and that they would be destroyed.
“He concluded that he lacked time to call a magistrate and obtain a warrant to enter the home because (the woman) would either ingest the contents of the bags or flush the bags down the toilet,” said the opinion.
Ray entered the home and asked the woman what Backherms gave to her. Backherms retreated, but was detained by Gonzalez.
Ray then asked the woman again about the baggies and asked her to stand up. Two small plastic bags appeared on the seat where she had been sitting, according to court records.
The bags’ contents were suspected to be methamphetamine and heroin, and a forensic scientist from the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab later confirmed that.
Backherms was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance other than marijuana. The charges later were amended to include two counts of delivery of a controlled substance.
Backherms sought to suppress the evidence, arguing circumstances didn’t justify the deputies’ entry to his home. He contended they needed a search warrant.
The state responded that the felony arrest warrant justified entry and circumstances warranted search and seizure of the controlled substances.
During trial, the woman testified that she possessed the bags before she entered Backherms’ residence, but the deputy testified that he saw Backherms hand the woman the drugs and that she never claimed ownership of them.
The appeals court opinion was written by Judge George Fearing with Kevin Korsmo and Laurel Siddoway concurring. Korsmo wrote a separate concurring opinion.
Attorneys for Backherms were Eric J. Nielsen and Casey Grannis of Nielsen Koch, Seattle.
The state was represented by Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma.
