SPOKANE – The appeal of lawsuits concerning the Carlton Complex fire has been rejected by the state Court of Appeals for Division 3.
In a March 17 decision, the court upheld the Okanogan County Superior Court dismissal of a case brought by former county commissioner David Schulz and John Alexios, Wayne Binkley, Dagmar Devere and others against the state Department of Natural Resources. The Schulz case was consolidated with several others brought by people who suffered losses in the 2014 wildfire.
At issue is whether claims for relief by the plaintiffs hinge on an alleged breach of DNR’s duties as a landowner or the agency’s capacity as a fire suppression agency.
The appeals court, in an opinion written by Judge Laurel Siddoway, decided Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Chris Culp was correct in dismissing the case because DNR was acting as a fire suppression agency as outlined in state law. Judges Kevin Korsmo and Rebecca Pennell concurred in Siddoway’s opinion.
DNR serves in two capacities, as manager of millions of acres of trust land, state-owned aquatic lands and natural areas that protect native ecosystems, and as a regulator involved with forest practices, surface mining, and suppressing forest fires on public and private forest land, said the appeals court.
In its firefighting role, it is charged with protecting more than 13 million acres of private and public forest lands.
The appeals court cited another Okanogan County case, Oberg v. DNR, in which the state Supreme Court affirmed a $2.6 million jury verdict against the state for what the jury determined was DNR’s negligence as a landowner in allocating resources and responding to dozens of lightning-caused fires.
That suit was filed after the 1985 Barker Mountain Fire in northeastern Okanogan County.
The Supreme Court held that the public duty doctrine did not apply and that the Legislature intended to identify forestland owners as a class to whom DNR owed multiple duties.
But, the Supreme Court added that it might be wise and prudent to separate clearly the duties of DNR as a landowner and as a firefighter.
The Legislature took note of that and subsequently changed state law to recognize DNR’s fire prevention and suppression duties as duties owed to the general public rather than individual landowners.
In its analysis of the issues, law and precedents, the appeals court noted that DNR supported its motion for summary judgment with evidence that the agency was not conducting any activities on its land when the fires at issue in the Schulz case started.
“It presented evidence that the fires were first spotted by fire lookouts, firefighters and others, who reported them directly to the (Northeast Washington Interagency Communications Center) dispatch center,” said the appeals court. “Plaintiffs do not controvert this evidence.
“Even if the plaintiffs could show that DNR was present when fire started on its land or otherwise became aware that something on its land was burning, they would have to demonstrate that DNR failed to use due care to prevent the spread of that fire to neighboring land.”
The appeals court said it found no evidence of a breach of DNR’s landowner duty.
“Instead, we find only allegations that DNR committed negligence in protecting or suppressing fire in the forest protection zones for which it is responsible as a fire suppression agency,” said the appeals court. “This does not present a genuine issue of fact of landowner liability.”
The court said plaintiffs seek to recover for landowner liability, but “because they are unable to present evidence of DNR’s breach of a landowner duty, summary judgment was appropriate.”
Carlton Complex began July 14, 2014, as four fires in the Methow Valley that raced across the landscape and grew together over the next couple weeks to blacken 256,108 acres of land from Winthrop to Pateros and west to the Chiliwist and Malott.
Homes, barns, outbuildings, fences and infrastructure were damaged or destroyed, and wildlife, farm animals and pets were killed. Two people died from injuries suffered while fighting fire on private land.
The first of five lawsuits against DNR was filed in November 2015 by landowners seeking to recover damages for property damage caused by the fire. Collectively, the suits include more than 300 plaintiffs.
They don’t contend DNR started the fires, but that DNR was negligent in its efforts to suppress the fires with the result that flames spread from DNR-managed lands to neighboring properties, said the appeals court.
The five lawsuits were consolidated in July 2018.
Appellants were represented by Darrell L. Cochran, Jason Paul Amala and Ryan Joseph Peterson Dyer, all of Pfau Cochran Veretis Amala in Seattle, and Alexander Harris Sol Thomason of Valor Law Group, Pateros.
Alicia O. Young of the state Attorney General’s Office represented the DNR.
