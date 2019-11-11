SPOKANE – The state Court of Appeals for Division 3 has again rejected an appeal by a convicted murderer Don Arthur Moore.
In an unpublished opinion filed Nov. 7, a three-member appeals court panel denied Moore’s motion for reconsideration of his case. The court also amended the wording of one parenthetical line of its Oct. 1 order.
Chief Judge Robert Lawrence-Berrey signed the Nov. 7 order. Judges Rebecca Pennell, Kevin Korsmo and Laurel Siddoway made up the panel.
In October, the appeals court ordered that Moore be resentenced for first-degree murder in the 2013 death of Riverside resident Bruce Molony. Moore’s conviction was upheld in a previous appeal.
According to the Oct. 1 decision, written by Pennell with Korsmo and Siddoway concurring, “we hold that, given the clear signs of mental impairment (of Moore), counsel’s failure to secure a mental health evaluation constituted deficient performance.”
But, the judges said, Moore “has shown that this deficiency prejudiced him only with respect to his sentence, not the conviction. We therefore grant Mr. Moore’s (personal restraint petition) in part, vacate his sentence, and remand for resentencing.”
Moore had been sentenced to 384 months in prison.
According to court records, the state argued that on April 9, 2013, Moore reported the alleged theft of more than $10,000 worth of property from his residence. When no arrest was made, he became frustrated and on April 19 told two associates that he was going to kill Molony, who he suspected of taking the items, according to court documents.
The associates did not take him seriously.
On April 20, 2013, Moore traveled across the Okanogan Valley from his home, on Highway 97 just north of Riverside, to Molony’s home off Tunk Creek Road north of Riverside.
Moore confronted Molony while Molony was seated outside his home, according to court records. He made demands of Molony and then shot him while Molony remained seated. He then fired several more shots.
“At that point, Mr. Molony was mortally wounded,” said court records. “Even so, Mr. Moore proceeded to stab Mr. Molony several times with one of his knives.”
Moore attempted to drive away, but his vehicle became stuck. Moore then inflicted superficial wounds on his abdomen and head, and made cuts to his shirt. He placed his knife next to Molony’s body and stuck a knife sheath into Molony’s back pocket, said court records.
“He then deposited his gun a short distance from the knife and called 911,” said court records. “Mr. Moore reported that he had been stabbed and hit in the head with a rock. Mr. Moore requested an ambulance and also told the 911 operator that he had killed Mr. Molony.”
The defense claimed Moore acted in self-defense. At trial, Moore testified that he had gone to Molony’s property to perform a citizen’s arrest, and that he believed Molony was dangerous so he armed himself.
He claimed he had two knives, not three, and that he confronted Molony. He alleged that Molony came at him and he saw a flash of silver, which he thought was a gun but turned out to be a knife.
Molony’s actions prompted Moore to shoot at him and continue to shoot at him because Molony did not stop moving, said the appeals court synopsis.
At trial, Moore could not recall the rest of his encounter with Molony, but in pretrial statements he admitted to stabbing Molony. He acknowledged he was the owner of the knife, but maintained it was among the items allegedly stolen from him.
He testified that he called 911 immediately after the incident and claimed his vehicle became stuck when he attempted to drive himself to the hospital.
After conviction, the state sought a high-end sentence of 404 months in prison. The defense did not make a specific request, reasoning that any term of incarceration would amount to a life sentence given Moore’s age of 67 at the time of sentencing, said court documents.
Defense counsel advised the court that Moore had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder as the result of his service in Vietnam. Moore testified that he was 100 percent disabled and acted according to his training when he killed Molony.
In imposing the sentence, the trial court noted that Moore’s military service was a mitigating factor, but indicated it was not aware of what medical diagnosis the government had provided.
Moore’s judgment and sentence were affirmed on appeal, but Moore then filed the personal restraint petition, alleging ineffective counsel because of the failure to investigate his mental health history, and the possibility of a diminished capacity defense and an exceptional sentence downward.
Moore was represented on appeal by Kany M. Levine of Levine Law Firm, Kingston.
Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma represented the state.
