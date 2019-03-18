SPOKANE – The state Court of Appeals for Division III has rejected part of convicted murderer Kelly Eugene Small’s appeal of a modified sentence for burglary.
In an unpublished opinion filed March 14, the appeals court rejected his argument that Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Chris Culp erred by increasing his burglary sentence based on a sexual motivation aggravator, contrary to the appeals court’s previous mandate.
Judge Robert Lawrence-Berrey wrote the opinion, with Laurel Siddoway and Kevin Korsmo concurring.
Small also argued Culp was estopped from increasing the burglary sentence based on an aggravator for the presence of the victim in the residence. On that point, the appeals court agreed but affirmed “because a majority of the panel believes that the resentencing court clearly would have imposed the same sentence had it considered only the sexual motivation aggravator.”
Small was convicted in 2012 in the 1998 death of Omak resident Sandra Bauer at her Omak home and the 2006 sexual assault of a woman identified in court records as B.M., who also lived in Omak. In 2010, while investigating the 2006 case, then-Omak Police Department Detective Jeff Koplin, now the police chief, obtained a DNA sample from Small.
The ensuing evaluation of that evidence connected Small to both the 1998 and 2006 crimes, according to court records.
Among the sentences imposed in the two cases, he was sentenced to 12 months for forgery, to be served concurrently with a 356-month rape sentence, with the addition of a 24-month mandatory sexual motivation enhancement.
Small appealed his first-degree murder, first-degree rape and first-degree burglary convictions, primarily challenging the jury selection process and the sufficiency of evidence of premeditation.
In November 2017, the appeals court upheld Small’s murder, rape and burglary convictions, but remanded his case to Okanogan County Superior Court to amend his burglary sentence and potentially reconsider his legal financial obligations.
The court modified the original sentence so the 24-month aggravated sentence ran consecutive to an 89-month burglary sentence and the 356-month rape sentence, for a total of 380 months.
Small then appealed again, raising four distinct arguments that the appeals court rejected, the March 14 decision said.
The arguments included calculation of his offender score, insufficient proof in the Bauer conviction, imposition of the sexual motivation enhancement, and that the exceptional sentence violated various state and federal constitutional provisions.
On the final point, Small noted he was acquitted of attempted premeditated first-degree murder, but convicted of first-degree rape with the aggravating factor of deliberate cruelty.
“He implies that the jury’s verdict was inconsistent, and the court should not have increased his first-degree rape sentence by 60 months on the basis of the deliberate cruelty aggravator,” said the appeals court. “He asserts that the aggravated sentence statute was applied to him in violation of the Sixth Amendment to the United States Constitution.
“First, we perceive nothing inconsistent in the jury’s verdict. Second, naked castings into the constitutional sea are not sufficient to command judicial consideration and discussion.”
Small also asked that appellate costs be waived. The appeals court deferred the request to its clerk or commissioner for decision.
Small was represented on appeal by Susan Marie Gasch of Gasch Law Office, Spokane.
Okanogan County Prosecutor Arian Noma represented the state.
