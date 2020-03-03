SPOKANE - The state Court of Appeals for Division 3 has reversed the conviction of a Ferry County man and ordered his conviction dismissed.
Matthew Evan Markham appealed a Ferry County Superior Court conviction for attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle, arguing that charging information was constitutionally insufficient because it omitted an essential element of the crime.
The unpublished appeals court decision, filed Feb. 20, said the state conceded the error. Ferry County Prosecutor Kathryn Isabel Burke represented the state. Judge Jessica T. Reeves presided over Markham’s trial.
“We accept the concession and reverse and remand for the trial court to dismiss the conviction without prejudice,” said the appeals court opinion written by Judge Kevin Korsmo, with Robert Lawrence-Berrey and Laurel Siddoway concurring.
“Without prejudice” means the case could be filed again.
On Oct. 28, 2018, Ferry County Sheriff’s Deputy Benjamin Cosby observed a car pass another car in a no-passing zone at 80-90 mph. The deputy gave chase and the driver continued to speed away, according to court documents.
The car eventually went over a cattle guard and rolled into a field. Cosby arrested Markham at the scene.
Markham was charged with attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle. His defense was that another man was driving and escaped by running away into the field, said court documents.
The jury convicted him of eluding and third-degree driving while suspended.
He appealed the eluding conviction, arguing that the charging document omitted an essential element of the crime of attempting to elude. Specifically, he argued the document failed to notify him that the pursuing vehicle “shall be equipped with lights and sirens,” as required by the version of state law in effect at the time of the incident.
He asserted that, without the language, the charging document did not afford him his right to adequate notice under the U.S. and state constitutions. He contended prejudice was presumed and the conviction must be reversed, according to court documents.
“The state concedes Mr. Markham’s arguments and we agree,” said the appeals court.
“For an information to be constitutionally adequate, all essential elements of the crime must be included in the charging document,” the opinion continued.
The charging document in Markham’s case used language from a 1983 version of the attempt to elude statute. The law was amended in 2003 and 2010, with the lights and sirens wording and requirement of recklessness included.
In reversing the conviction, the appeals court remanded the case to Ferry County Superior Court to enter an order dismissing the eluding count without prejudice.
Markham was represented on appeal by Jodi R. Backlund and Manek R. Mistry of Backlund and Mistry, Olympia.
