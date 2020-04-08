SPOKANE - A misaddressed notice of tax foreclosure has led the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 to return a case to Okanogan County Superior Court for additional consideration.
The case of Okanogan County v. Various Parcels of Real Property, et al., resulted in an unpublished appeals court opinion filed April 2.
Wilmington Trust, National Association, as trustee for Newcastle Investment Trust 2014-MH1, appealed denial of its motion for an order vacating the county’s judgment of tax foreclosure involving the investment trust’s interest in a property in Brewster.
The appeals court reversed Okanogan County Superior Court Judge Henry A. Rawon’s denial of the motion and remanded the case for further proceedings.
In 1997, Washington Mutual bank loaned several members of the Covarrubias family $43,400 to purchase a mobile home. The loan was secured by a deed of trust against the mobile home and real property in Brewster on which the mobile home would be affixed, said court records.
The deed of trust was recorded in Okanogan County.
Twenty years later, the county initiated tax foreclosure proceedings against several properties, including the Covarrubias property.
A foreclosure notice was published in the Okanogan Valley Gazette-Tribune on Sept. 14, 2017. The county obtained a litigation guarantee from Fidelity National Title that disclosed the deed of trust, and sent a copy of its notice and summons via certified mail to Washington Mutual at the address in the litigation guarantee, according to court records.
The letter was returned because there was no such address and no forwarding address. The tax sale was posted, and a couple months later, on Dec. 8, 2017, the property was sold at auction for $21,000 to Christina and Edilberto Valdovinos.
On July 25, 2018, the county was contacted by a Wilmington Trust attorney who said Washington Mutual’s notice was sent to the wrong address. The address on the deed of trust was 1201 Third Ave., Seattle, while the county sent the notice to 201 Third Ave. - the address noted in the title report.
Wilmington, claiming to be successor to Washington Mutual’s interest in the deed of trust, sought to have the foreclosure judgment declared void, said court records. It contended the county didn’t give proper notice and failed to follow up when the letter was returned.
Washington Mutual failed financially and was merged into JPMorgan Chase in 2008.
Superior Court entered Wilmington’s show-cause motion, to which the county responded that Wilmington Trust was not entitled to notice because its interest was not recorded.
The Valdovinoses argued for dismissal of Wilmington’s motion because the company failed to demonstrate it had standing in the suit, which they equated with a failure to prove that Wilmington was successor to Washington Mutual, said court records.
Wilmington was given time to produce documents supporting its assertion that it succeeded Washington Mutual’s interest in the deed of trust. The county then retreated from its earlier concession that Wilmington Trust apparently had standing and joined the Valdovinoses’ argument that it did not, said the appeals court.
A court commissioner considered a declaration from a financial services representative about the deed of trust and concluded the declaration did not establish that Wilmington was the note’s current holder. The trial court largely affirmed the commissioner’s findings of facts and conclusions, said court records.
The appeals court said the county and the Valdovinoses did not question whether Washington Mutual merged with JPMorgan Chase. They questioned whether Wilmington Trust was really the successor to interest in the deed of trust.
Appellate judges said the trial court erred in making a summary judgment in the case and the county erred in notifying Washington Mutual by sending the foreclosure letter to a non-existent address.
“The county’s actions did not satisfy the statutorily and constitutionally required notice,” said the appeals court. “We reverse the trial court’s order denying Wilmington Trust’s motion for revision and remand for further proceedings consistent with this opinion.”
The appeals court said it is mindful of the difficulties the decision creates for the Valdovinoses and added, “we hope the parties are able to come to a reasonable resolution.”
Judge Laurel Siddoway wrote the appeals court opinion, with Robert Lawrence-Berrey and Rebecca Pennell concurring.
Joseph Ward McIntosh of McCarthy and Holthus, Seattle, represented Wilmington. Okanogan County Deputy Prosecutor David Y. Gecas and Alexander Harris Sol Thomason of Valor Law Group, Pateros, represented the respondents.
