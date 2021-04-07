SPOKANE – Okanogan County Superior Court convictions for second-degree burglary and second-degree malicious mischief will stand for an Omak man, the state Court of Appeals for Division 3 has decided.
Ira Leo Frank appealed the convictions, arguing that he was not given proper Miranda warnings about his rights.
In a March 30 unpublished opinion authored by Judge Laurel Siddoway the appeals court decided Frank’s convictions should stand. Judges Robert Lawrence-Berrey and Rebecca Pennell concurred.
Frank contended the trial court erred by admitting, over his objection, statements he made to two Omak Police Department officers. One of their fellow officers had interviewed Frank first, read him his Miranda warnings and obtained his agreement to speak.
The second and third officers, who questioned him sequentially after the first officer, did not repeat the warnings, the appeals court said.
The state presented evidence that Frank was read his rights and he “and knowingly, intelligently and voluntarily waived them,” said the appeals court. “Given the sequential nature of the interviews, repeated Miranda warnings were not required.”
Although the appeals court said the trial court erred in failing to enter written findings and conclusions as required, “the error was harmless, given the sufficiency of the record for appellate review.”
Early the morning of Dec. 26, 2019, Officers Vern Reyes and Shane Schaefer were investigating the report of a burglary at a building on Main Street, Omak, when they noticed signs that a second building also had been burglarized. A building tenant, Intrigue Communications, was contacted and had an employee go to the building so officers could review surveillance video.
According to Reyes, in a declaration of probable cause, the video showed a man and a dog walk through the building. The man, whose clothing was noted in the court document, tried various doors and, when he found none unlocked, broke through some of them and walked around the rooms, then left.
Schaefer recognized the dog and contacted one of the owners, who told him Frank, then 25, had the dog, said court records.
Detective Brien Bowling contacted Frank and, at the police department, read him his rights and questioned him about other burglaries and also discussed the one on Main Street.
Krista Marchand’s Farmers Insurance office, Brian Evans’ State Farm office, Intrigue Communications computer store and the Economic Alliance office all had been entered, Bowling told The Chronicle at the time. Mostly laptops were taken, he said.
Schaefer, after confirming with Bowling that Frank had been read his rights, questioned Frank about his clothing, said the appeals court.
“At no time during the conversation did Mr. Frank request an attorney or say he no longer wanted to answer questions,” said the appeals court.
When Reyes arrived at work a couple hours later, he was told Frank was at the police department. He verified Frank’s rights had been read, then showed him the surveillance video of the man and dog.
Frank verified the dog’s identity, but said he didn’t remember what had happened that night and didn’t steal anything, court records said. He told the officer whoever broke into the building was his doppelganger.
At no point did Frank request an attorney or say he no longer wanted to answer questions, according to court records.
During trial, defense counsel argued that statements made to Bowling could be admitted, but those made to Schaefer and Reyes should not be, court records said.
Judge Henry A. Rawson, who presided over the trial, noted that at no point was there any indication that Frank had been threatened or coerced when talking with the officers, nor did he ask for an attorney.
A jury found Frank guilty as charged.
Appeals counsel for Frank was Lise Ellner, Vashon. Okanogan County Prosecuting Attorney Melanie R. Bailey represented the state.
